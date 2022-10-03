Snazzy-looking OnePlus Nord Watch does everything for a lot less
After several leaks, the OnePlus Nord Watch is finally official and judging by its specs and price, this is going to be a very good deal for those in the market for a cheap smartwatch. While this isn’t OnePlus’ first rodeo, the Nord Watch is very different, at least when it comes to design, than the company previous smartwatch.
Moving past the snazzy look, the OnePlus Nord Watch promises everything any other smartwatch offers, even those much more expensive than this one. For starters, it features heart rate sensor, as well as blood oxygen level and stress level trackers. Furthermore, wearing the OnePlus Nord Watch will allow you to track you sleep cycle. Since this is a unisex smartwatch, it can also track monthly menstrual cycle.
Specs-wise, the smartwatch sports a large 1.78-inch AMOLED display (368 x 448 pixels resolution, nearly 71% screen-to-body ratio). The small 230 mAh battery promises up to 10 days of usage following this case scenario: DND (Do Not Disturb) mode enabled during nighttime sleep, heart rate detection enabled, message notification enabled (up to 150 messages), the screen waking up to 150 times per day, SpO2 monitored twice a day, and an average of 90 minutes of exercise per week.
The smartwatch’s battery can also last up to 30 days, but you’ll have to disable heart rate detection, Bluetooth, screen, and enable standby mode. The Nord Watch can be paired with your phone via Bluetooth 5.2, and you can use the N Health app to manage its functions, like track your health data in real-time, receive incoming calls, as well as message notifications.
The only drawback of the OnePlus Nord Watch is that it lacks GPS, so if you need this function, you’ll have to keep it paired with your smartphone. Apart from that, we can’t see any other faults, especially that it’s priced to sell for just $85.
The new OnePlus Nord Watch adopts the same rectangular form factor that reminds us of the older Apple Watch models, whereas the OnePlus Watch features a circular shape. That’s perfectly fine, the more choices customers have at their disposal the better.
Moving past the snazzy look, the OnePlus Nord Watch promises everything any other smartwatch offers, even those much more expensive than this one. For starters, it features heart rate sensor, as well as blood oxygen level and stress level trackers. Furthermore, wearing the OnePlus Nord Watch will allow you to track you sleep cycle. Since this is a unisex smartwatch, it can also track monthly menstrual cycle.
The OnePlus Nord Watch is IP-68 rated for dust and water protection, and comes with a silicone band made, along with the metal watch case, with hypoallergenic material to help avoid skin irritation.
Specs-wise, the smartwatch sports a large 1.78-inch AMOLED display (368 x 448 pixels resolution, nearly 71% screen-to-body ratio). The small 230 mAh battery promises up to 10 days of usage following this case scenario: DND (Do Not Disturb) mode enabled during nighttime sleep, heart rate detection enabled, message notification enabled (up to 150 messages), the screen waking up to 150 times per day, SpO2 monitored twice a day, and an average of 90 minutes of exercise per week.
The smartwatch’s battery can also last up to 30 days, but you’ll have to disable heart rate detection, Bluetooth, screen, and enable standby mode. The Nord Watch can be paired with your phone via Bluetooth 5.2, and you can use the N Health app to manage its functions, like track your health data in real-time, receive incoming calls, as well as message notifications.
The only drawback of the OnePlus Nord Watch is that it lacks GPS, so if you need this function, you’ll have to keep it paired with your smartphone. Apart from that, we can’t see any other faults, especially that it’s priced to sell for just $85.
Things that are NOT allowed: