 Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch gets a few official specs and a few unofficial ones
Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch gets a few official specs and a few unofficial ones

Wearables OnePlus
Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch gets a few official specs and a few unofficial ones
Although it has been in the rumor mill for almost six months now, the first-ever Nord-branded OnePlus smartwatch is still not up for grabs yet... or even formally and properly announced. But the company is at last ready to confirm the aptly named OnePlus Nord Watch will see daylight "soon" with an absolutely massive rectangular display in tow.

At 1.78 inches, this presumably affordable bad boy is set to offer way more screen real estate than the existing 1.39-inch OnePlus Watch, as well as Samsung's hot new 1.4-inch Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Then again, the Nord Watch is also confirmed to sport a "high" screen resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, which is in fact lower than what all three of those aforementioned intelligent timepieces on the market today can offer in that undoubtedly important department.

On the bright side (no pun intended), the peak brightness of this upcoming device's AMOLED display will reach 500 nits (according to OnePlus itself), which is a pretty great achievement for what's ultimately expected to undercut the already budget-friendly $159 OnePlus Watch.


One or two rumormongers predicted the first-gen Nord Watch could start as low as $100 (or even lower) a while back, in which case Mukul Sharma's freshly revealed inside information is bound to put a big smile on a lot of bargain hunters' faces.

The OnePlus Nord Watch is apparently set to provide up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge while tracking various "women health"-specific indicators and offering a wide range of pre-installed workout and "movement" modes.

That may not sound like an impressive list of features for a heavyweight contender to the title of overall best smartwatch out there from the likes of Apple, Samsung, or Garmin, but if it does end up costing around $100 or even $120, this puppy could offer pretty much unrivaled bang for your buck ahead of the holiday season.

Unfortunately, we're not exactly certain that the OnePlus Nord Watch will ever be released in the US, with the company's buzz-building campaign right now largely focused on India, where a bunch of additional details will be gradually unveiled on September 22, 24, 26, and 28 ahead of a full announcement... at some point shortly thereafter.
