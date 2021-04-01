Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android OnePlus

Renders show a comic book-inspired budget OnePlus phone that never happened

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 01, 2021, 10:46 AM
Renders show a comic book-inspired budget OnePlus phone that never happened
Alleged OnePlus Nord SE renders

OnePlus was earlier expected to launch a slightly upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord around the same time as the OnePlus 9 series. The phone would have been known as the OnePlus SE and even though the Chinese company has seemingly scrubbed the release, we now know how it would have looked, thanks to leaker Max Jambor

The SE (Special Edition) version of the Nord was reportedly being made in collaboration with visual artist Joshua Vides, who has also previously worked with the likes of luxury fashion house Fendi and OnePlus' sister company Oppo. As you would have guessed, most changes were apparently concentrated on the exterior. More specifically, the new handset was to come with a specially designed back panel and custom wallpapers. 


The leaked images are in line with those rumors. They show a Nord-like design with two selfie cameras and a multi-camera rear array with a LED unit on the side. The text on the back, and its placement, has changed, but that might be because the images depict a phone inside a case. 

Sketches of the retail box of the Nord SE leaked back in October 2020 and they had implied that the handset would have a comic book-inspired design, something Vides is known for. 


Alleged OnePlus Nord SE specs


The original Nord comes with a 6.44 inches 90Hz AMOLED screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, a quad-camera array (48MP main shooter + 8MP ultrawide sensor + 5MP depth module + 2MP macro unit), and a 4,115mAh battery with 30W charging.

The SE would have featured lastly the same specs, with the exception of a larger 4,500mAh cell and 65W fast charging tech, if reports are to go by. 

The phone was seemingly going to be offered in a 12GB/256GB configuration, and the company was looking at a slightly higher price tag (£499) than the Nord model with the same memory specs (£469).

OnePlus' next mid-tier smartphone is supposedly the Nord 2 which will likely be announced towards the end of this quarter. 

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2
$440 Special eBay Deal Special Amazon €509 Special OnePlus
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4115 mAh
  • OS Android 10

