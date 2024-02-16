The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G now has a price tag for the EU prior to launch
Another budget-friendly device is soon hitting the European markets – the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G. Now, this phone might sound slightly similar to the OnePlus Nord N30, but I assure you – they’re not the same.
On a side note: for a while some years ago, there was a major online feud on what the “SE” in the iPhone SE meant. Finally, it became known that it stands for “Special Edition”.
Not bad, considering this price gets you a 6.72-inch display (2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, but no 120Hz refresh rate capabilities), MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, plus 4/128GB RAM and storage space (UFS 2.2).
The similarly-named OnePlus Nord N30 is pricier at $300, but it brings a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB RAM. Also, the SE device comes with a 50MP instead of a 108MP primary camera, as well as a 2MP secondary depth sensor and no tertiary camera. The front camera stands at 8MP.
A new report for this “Special Edition” from OnePlus now claims the Nord N30 SE 5G will cost around €229, which is under $250 (via MySmartPrice).
The battery is large at 5,000mAh capacity and the Nord N30 SE 5G is equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support as opposed to the blazing fast 67W capabilities of the non-SE N30.
