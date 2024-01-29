A wild new OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger has appeared on the company's website





way humbler device than the state-of-the-art Of course, the Nord N30 SE 5G is both a mouthful and ahumbler device than the state-of-the-art OnePlus 12 and even the surprisingly affordable OnePlus 12R , which obviously makes us hopeful of a killer price point. For the time being, we have no idea exactly how much this new 6.72-inch mid-ranger will cost, where it might be released, and even when, as the company lists no such details on its website.





The 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N30 SE appears to have only gone official (with zero fanfare) The 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N30 SE appears to have only gone official (with zero fanfare) in the United Arab Emirates (of all places), packing among others a decidedly middling MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and a pretty modest 4 gigs of RAM paired with a significantly more generous 128GB internal storage space.









Right off the bat, that sets up the Nord N30 SE for a lower price than the $300 Nord N30 , which comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB RAM under the hood in addition to the same 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





The SE variant also seems to ditch the 120Hz screen refresh rate technology of its "regular" brother while retaining the 6.72-inch size and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. Then you have a 50MP instead of a 108MP primary shooter slapped on the new handset's back, as well as a 2MP secondary depth sensor and no tertiary camera.





Finally, the undeniably large 5,000mAh battery inside the Nord N30 SE 5G is equipped with 33W charging support as opposed to the blazing fast 67W capabilities of the non-SE N30, which makes this... a decent but not great mid-end phone that could still be made great by a low enough price point.





Of course, not even that can make the OnePlus Nord N30 SE a compelling global value proposition if availability will be restricted to just a handful of Asian and European markets, which feels like a pretty safe bet at the moment given this super-low-key "announcement" and that overly convoluted name.