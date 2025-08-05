OnePlus Nord N30 is a budget phone that I find hard to beat, especially with this discount and gift
The phone delivers decent performance, has a phenomenal battery life, and I find it to be a great choice for shoppers on a budget.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yesterday, I stumbled upon OnePlus’s awesome deal on the OnePlus 13R, which lets you save up to $150 on this handsome fella. I truly believe it makes the phone unmissable, especially considering it’s a flagship-ish handset with a price tag of a mid-ranger. So, if you've missed it, be sure to take advantage of it, as it lets you get a powerhouse of a phone for as low as $449,99.
Additionally, you can get a free pair of OnePlus wired earphones, which would normally set you back around $14. And while I’m more into wireless earbuds myself—and chances are you are too—you just can’t resist getting a set of free earphones with your phone, especially since the days of receiving headphones in the box of a newly bought handset are sadly long gone.
Another highlight, which I believe is worth mentioning, is its impressive battery life. Thanks to its hefty 5,000mAh battery, it can easily last a full day without any top-ups. But even if you do need to charge it midday, its 50W fast charging brings it back to 80% in just 30 minutes. And the best part? It comes with a 50W charger in the box, which is incredible and, to be honest, makes me feel a bit nostalgic for the times when getting a charger with a new phone was the norm.
Sadly, the OnePlus Nord N30 has one major downside: its OS updates. Since it was released in 2023 and is an affordable device, it won’t receive any more major OS updates. You can update it to Android 14, and that’s it. However, it will still get security patches until June 2026.
That said, if you want to score a OnePlus phone at an even cheaper price, you may want to switch your focus to the OnePlus Nord N30. Sure, it's nowhere near as powerful as the OnePlus 13R, but you can currently slash $70 off its price by using code 'HOTSUMMER' at checkout on the official OnePlus store.
As for who I think the OnePlus Nord N30 is best suited for, I’d say it’s perfect for shoppers on a budget who need a reliable phone that can handle daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. And, indeed, thanks to its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can tackle such assignments without breaking a sweat. Of course, you may still experience some stutters when multitasking or playing a demanding game.
So, if its poor update policy isn’t an issue for you, I strongly encourage you to get a brand-new OnePlus Nord N30 with this deal while you can.
