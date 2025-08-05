It's not too late to get the loud JBL Charge 6 at a sweet discount

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The speaker delivers loud sound, has solid durability, and can even double as a powerbank. Act fast and save now!

A few weeks ago, we shared that the phenomenal JBL Charge 6 is selling at a lovely 25% discount at Woot. But don't fret if you've missed this sweet deal, as it's not too late to take advantage of it!

Yep! That's right! Woot's offer on the JBL Charge 6 is still going strong, allowing you to get one for just $149.95. This means you'll score sweet savings of $50 as the speaker's usual cost is about $200. Just hurry up, as the offer has been available for a while, and there's no telling when it could expire. After all, this is a Woot promo, and those sometimes last for weeks but can also disappear in the blink of an eye.

JBL Charge 6: Now 25% OFF at Woot!

$149 95
$199 95
$50 off (25%)
Act fast and save 25% on the JBL Charge 6 with this sweet limited-time Woot deal. The speaker is among the best on the market, offering loud sound, a high IP68 rating, and good battery life. It can also double as a powerbank. Don't wait—save now!
Buy at Woot


While we agree the markdown may not seem significant, this is actually an incredible deal. The Charge 6 was released in April this year, so it's still technically a new device, which means we can't expect it to receive massive discounts. Moreover, it's one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy, so every chance you get to save on it should be welcomed with open arms.

Honestly, the JBL Charge 6 definitely deserves to be among the best. It delivers loud sound with strong bass, making it perfect for enjoying music on your own or at small to mid-sized gatherings. However, we don't recommend it for large parties, as it tends to distort at the highest volume levels. On the flip side, you can tailor its audio to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.

Of course, we can't miss mentioning that it's also quite durable. Thanks to a high IP68 dust and water resistance rating, it's dustproof and can even survive submersion for up to 30 minutes. In addition, it offers up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge and can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting your favorite tunes.

It doesn't support JBL's PartyBoost, though, so you won't be able to pair it with older speakers. However, it comes with JBL's new Auracast, which allows you to link it up with newer JBL speakers.

All in all, the JBL Charge 6 is an absolute bargain and is even more irresistible at its current price at Woot. So, act fast and save now!

