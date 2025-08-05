It's not too late to get the loud JBL Charge 6 at a sweet discount





While we agree the markdown may not seem significant, this is actually an incredible deal. The Charge 6 was released in April this year, so it's still technically a new device, which means we can't expect it to receive massive discounts. Moreover, it's one of the



Honestly, the JBL Charge 6 definitely deserves to be among the best. It delivers loud sound with strong bass, making it perfect for enjoying music on your own or at small to mid-sized gatherings. However, we don't recommend it for large parties, as it tends to distort at the highest volume levels. On the flip side, you can tailor its audio to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app.



It doesn't support JBL's PartyBoost, though, so you won't be able to pair it with older speakers. However, it comes with JBL's new Auracast, which allows you to link it up with newer JBL speakers.



A few weeks ago, we shared that the phenomenal JBL Charge 6 is selling at a lovely 25% discount at Woot. But don't fret if you've missed this sweet deal, as it's not too late to take advantage of it!Yep! That's right! Woot's offer on the JBL Charge 6 is still going strong, allowing you to get one for just $149.95. This means you'll score sweet savings of $50 as the speaker's usual cost is about $200. Just hurry up, as the offer has been available for a while, and there's no telling when it could expire. After all, this is a Woot promo, and those sometimes last for weeks but can also disappear in the blink of an eye.