Amazon makes the affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ a true temptation with its latest deal
The tablet is a great choice for shoppers on a budget who want a reliable device that delivers a pleasant viewing experience. Don't hesitate!
Looking for a Samsung tablet that can tackle day-to-day tasks without breaking a sweat and won’t tank your bank account? Well, we found a pretty awesome limited-time deal on the affordable Galaxy Tab A9+, which we believe might tickle your fancy.
Right now, Amazon is offering a 29% discount on the model with 64GB of storage, letting you score one for just under $156. This means you'll save $64 if you take advantage of this deal, which is not bad at all. Most of the time, the discount hovers around $50, so we believe that every time you can save more is an unmissable opportunity.
Of course, since it's in the budget segment, it won’t wow you with stellar performance. However, its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4GB of RAM are enough to handle daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. And don’t worry—it also comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you can expand the storage if the built-in 64GB aren't enough.
The main reason to pick this one up, though—aside from the sweet discount—is that it delivers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. It rocks an 11-inch LCD screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, bundled with four stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. On top of that, it features a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a nice touch given the price.
So, yeah! We find the Galaxy Tab A9+ to be a great choice for Samsung fans who don’t need the firepower of the high-end models and want to spend as little as possible on a new tablet. If it fits the bill for you, don’t hesitate—go ahead and score one for less now!
