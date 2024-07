The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Save $55! The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is now on sale for $55 off on Amazon and can be yours for under $250. The device is a real bargain right now, as it offers good performance, nice cameras, fast charging, and a great display at a budget price. Act fast and save on this fella today! $55 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

Unfortunately, the current discount isn’t as enticing as the $100 markdown the phone had at Woot around the end of June. However, it’s still a pretty decent price cut. In fact, it’s only $15 short of the lowest price we've seen on the OnePlus Nord N30 on Amazon, which was back in November. Plus, the OnePlus Nord N30 has a lot to offer and is a bargain even at its current $55 markdown.Powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers good performance for everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. Additionally, it comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh, which makes it feel snappier. The phone can even run light games, but it may have a hard time handling more demanding titles.However, it's a real battery champ, with its 5000mAh power cell easily lasting all day without needing any top-ups. In addition, it supports 50W fast charging, which can fill the tank to about 80% in only 30 minutes. The phone also gets shipped with a 50W charger included in the box.So, all in all, the OnePlus Nord N30 offer awesome value for money and is among the best budget phones you can buy. Therefore, don't waste time and snag one for less now!