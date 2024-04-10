The budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G is even more affordable through Amazon's limited-time offer

Up Next:
Want to get one of the best budget phones at lower-than-usual prices? You’ve come to the right place! Amazon now sells the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at $50 off, though only for a limited time. Granted, that’s not a hugely impressive discount, but it still lands the OnePlus phone at its second-best price at the merchant.
The handset has been cheaper only once during the Black Friday shopping craze of last year. In other words, this 17% discount isn’t half bad at all. So, if you’re looking for the OnePlus experience on a budget, we recommend checking out this puppy.
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) rival gives you a smooth 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and 2400x1080 resolution. While not the best in class, the phone’s display is plenty good for its price range.
Another cool thing about the OnePlus Nord N30 is the 108MP main camera sensor. It should capture decent photos even in less-than-ideal conditions. Then again, the camera setup on the rear is complemented by a somewhat unimpressive 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. As you might expect, those aren’t very useful if you’re into macro photography.
This bad boy supports NFC and has a large 5,000mAh battery. While it’s true that both competitors we mentioned earlier have the same battery capacity, the OnePlus offers the fastest charging speeds. The phone supports 50W wired charging speeds, while the Moto G Power 5G (2023) charges at a mere 15W.
Then again, you’ll have to put up with a few compromises here. For example, the smartphone lacks an ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A23 5G has one. Also, this puppy only gets one OS update, complemented by three years of software patches.
What’s more impressive lies under the hood – one of the best OnePlus phones features a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Galaxy A23 5G, another OnePlus competitor, uses the same processor, by the way. Most things should run smoothly, though don’t expect the same performance you’d get from a flagship phone.
If you don’t mind these drawbacks, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G will probably work just fine for you. It looks great on paper and now retails at a lower price at Amazon.
