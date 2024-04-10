The budget OnePlus Nord N30 5G is even more affordable through Amazon's limited-time offer

Save 17% on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G with a 6.72-inch 120Hz screen and a Snapdragon processor under the hood currently sells at 17% off on Amazon. The deal will last for a limited time only. The device supports NFC for contactless payments and features a 108MP main camera sensor on the rear. Aside from that, the OnePlus handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery and, of course, the hallmark fast-charging speeds we all love. Here, OnePlus gives you 50W wired charging speeds, which is much more impressive than what you have on other phones in the same price range.