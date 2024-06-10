The affordable OnePlus Nord N30 wins hearts at its current discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The OnePlus 12R may be a top-tier phone with a more affordable price, but it's still far from budget-friendly given that it starts at $500. So, if you are a OnePlus fan looking for a cheap phone, you may be eyeing the OnePlus Nord N30, especially now that the phone is available at a sweet discount on Amazon.
It's worth noting that the deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, and we've covered it before. Nevertheless, if you missed our first post, consider this your second chance to snag this bad boy at a lovely discount.
On the flip side, its 5000mAh battery easily lasts all day, and when you do need to charge it, the 50W SuperVOOC fast charging gets you up to about 80% in just 30 minutes. Oh, and a 50W SuperVOOC fast charger is included in the box.
Overall, the OnePlus Nord N30 is great value for money at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snag a unit at a discounted price now while the offer is still available!
Bargain hunters can snag this handsome fella at a sweet $50 price cut, scoring savings of 17%. And while it may not seem like a significant price reduction, the phone becomes a real bang for your buck as it's available for less than $250 thanks to this markdown.
It's worth noting that the deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks now, and we've covered it before. Nevertheless, if you missed our first post, consider this your second chance to snag this bad boy at a lovely discount.
With its Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Nord N30 handles everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any drama. Plus, the 120Hz refresh makes the phone feel snappier. This fella can even run light games without issue, but it may struggle with more demanding titles.
On the flip side, its 5000mAh battery easily lasts all day, and when you do need to charge it, the 50W SuperVOOC fast charging gets you up to about 80% in just 30 minutes. Oh, and a 50W SuperVOOC fast charger is included in the box.
Overall, the OnePlus Nord N30 is great value for money at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snag a unit at a discounted price now while the offer is still available!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: