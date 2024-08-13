Grab the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G at lower prices with this cool Amazon deal
Do you need a decent Android phone for under $300? Well, how about the OnePlus Nord N30 5G? This puppy remains discounted at Amazon, although it's no longer $55 off and now retails for $50 off its usual price. Even so, that's a great bargain, considering its MSRP of just under $300.
Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the handset's best price ever. We saw it under the $200 mark this June, courtesy of Woot's extra-generous deal. But hey, we have no idea when (or if) we'll see such generous price cuts again soon. So, if you don't want to wait, now's a great time to take advantage of Amazon's deal and save $50.
On the camera front, this fella impresses with its main 108MP camera with EIS that takes great-looking photos with satisfactory exposure and color reproduction. The primary rear camera is complemented by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, and there's also a 16MP camera on the front.
Of course, this bad boy is nowhere near as good as high-end phones like the OnePlus 12. However, it's good enough for undemanding users and those on a budget. If you've wanted to try it out for yourself, now's the perfect time to get one at discounted prices. Take advantage of Amazon's deal and save $50.
As one of the best budget phones in the sub-$300 range, the OnePlus handset has a lot to offer. It has a large 6.72-inch screen with buttery-smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, plus a Snapdragon 695 chip under its hood. Paired with 8GB RAM, the processor provides a snappy performance with everyday tasks. You can even indulge in some light games, but don't expect wonders with demanding titles.
Like most affordable phones, the Nord N30 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. But unlike most, this one supports ultra-fast 50W charging, which provides almost 80% of battery life in just 30 minutes. And guess what else? You get a charger in the box, something we don't get to see very often nowadays.
