Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Grab the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G at lower prices with this cool Amazon deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G at lower prices with this cool Amazon deal
Do you need a decent Android phone for under $300? Well, how about the OnePlus Nord N30 5G? This puppy remains discounted at Amazon, although it's no longer $55 off and now retails for $50 off its usual price. Even so, that's a great bargain, considering its MSRP of just under $300.

Save $50 on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is still discounted at Amazon. Right now, the model sells for $50 off its usual price, making it even more affordable than it usually is. The same discount can be found at the official store and Best Buy. Get yours and save $50.
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that this isn't the handset's best price ever. We saw it under the $200 mark this June, courtesy of Woot's extra-generous deal. But hey, we have no idea when (or if) we'll see such generous price cuts again soon. So, if you don't want to wait, now's a great time to take advantage of Amazon's deal and save $50.

As one of the best budget phones in the sub-$300 range, the OnePlus handset has a lot to offer. It has a large 6.72-inch screen with buttery-smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, plus a Snapdragon 695 chip under its hood. Paired with 8GB RAM, the processor provides a snappy performance with everyday tasks. You can even indulge in some light games, but don't expect wonders with demanding titles.

On the camera front, this fella impresses with its main 108MP camera with EIS that takes great-looking photos with satisfactory exposure and color reproduction. The primary rear camera is complemented by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, and there's also a 16MP camera on the front.

Like most affordable phones, the Nord N30 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. But unlike most, this one supports ultra-fast 50W charging, which provides almost 80% of battery life in just 30 minutes. And guess what else? You get a charger in the box, something we don't get to see very often nowadays.

Of course, this bad boy is nowhere near as good as high-end phones like the OnePlus 12. However, it's good enough for undemanding users and those on a budget. If you've wanted to try it out for yourself, now's the perfect time to get one at discounted prices. Take advantage of Amazon's deal and save $50.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless