You can already save $100 on the affordable OnePlus Nord N30 5G and get an extra Best Buy gift





Bargain hunters dissatisfied with all those killer launch deals can opt for another compelling promotion that has so far managed to fly under our radar. This comes from Best Buy, allowing new and existing subscribers of all major US mobile network operators to save some money upfront sans jumping through too many hoops while also scoring a nice additional deal sweetener.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Carrier Activation Required, $30 Gift Card Included $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99





That's right, the unlocked Nord N30 5G handset can be yours at $199.99 instead of its $299.99 list price with activation on your preferred carrier, while a $30 Best Buy e-gift card will be included whether or not you're ready to commit to a wireless service provider upon making your purchase.





Said $30 digital voucher can of course be used on a future shopping session of your choice, which means you're not restricted to buy any specific product at that cool discount.





Already a mighty contender for the title of best budget phone around at three Benjamins, the OnePlus Nord N30 is simply unbeatable for $100 less, at least on paper. Even with obligatory carrier activation, it's difficult to find another $200 device today equipped with a 120Hz IPS LCD screen measuring a whopping 6.72 inches in diagonal.





Because size (and smoothness) are not everything, you'll probably be delighted to know that this ultra-affordable bad boy also packs a solid 8 gigs of RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at 50W speeds, and perhaps most impressively, a 108MP primary rear-facing shooter.





Granted, the other two cameras on the phone's back are... not great, and the Snapdragon 695 processor not exactly a screamer by 2023 standards, but the overall value-for-money equation remains almost impossible to eclipse at the moment.