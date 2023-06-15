Get the Razr+ or the OnePlus Nord N30 5G from T-Mobile for free (conditions apply)

Starting today, June 15th, T-Mobile has a new device available for purchase and another device that you can pre-order. Both phones can be free to new and existing T-Mobile customers (conditions apply). Let's start with the phone that is being released today, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G.







The OnePlus Nord N30 5G, available in Chromatic Gray, features a 6.72-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 695 SoC and the phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a 1TB microSD slot offering expandable storage.







The rear camera array includes a 108MP Primary camera, a 2MP Macro camera for extreme close-ups, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone sports stereo speakers and a 5000mAh battery, supporting 50W wireless charging, keeps the lights on. The charger will take the battery from 0% to 80% in 30 minutes and is included in the box. Android 13 is pre-installed.















Motorola is bringing the Razr back to the U.S. this year and T-Mobile has a deal on the premium Razr+ which features the larger 3.6-inch Quick View external display. Covering the front panel, the new Quick View screen has more capabilities than ever before and will keep you from having to flip open the clamshell foldable on many occasions. And when you do open the phone, you'll see a larger 6.9-inch p-OLED display with a 1080 x 2640 FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.





Available in an exclusive Viva Magenta color (of course) and Infinite Black, the Razr+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The flipper carries 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the front panel, you'll find a 12MP Primary camera side-by-side with a 13MP Ultra-wide/Macro camera. On the internal display is a hole-punch 32MP selfie snapper. A 3800mAh battery delivers all-day and all-night power (according to Motorola). The battery supports 30W TurboPower charging although the charger must be purchased separately.





T-Mobile is giving the Razr+ free to new and existing customers who sign up for a new line on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX. Or, if you are subscribed to Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX, a qualified trade-in will give you the Razr+ for free. The device has a retail price of $1,000 and those taking advantage of this deal will receive 24 monthly bill credits covering the price of the phone.

T-Mobile is giving the Razr+ free to new and existing customers who sign up for a new line on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX. Or, if you are subscribed to Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX, a qualified trade-in will give you the Razr+ for free. The device has a retail price of $1,000 and those taking advantage of this deal will receive 24 monthly bill credits covering the price of the phone.





Starting today, June 15th, you can pre-order the Razr+ from T-Mobile. The phone will be released on June 23rd.

