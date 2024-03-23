Up Next:
The low-cost OnePlus Nord N20 is discounted by 34% for Amazon's Spring Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hunting for a new budget-friendly phone? Well, Amazon's Spring Sale shopping event is in full swing, and you can get the long-lasting Moto G Power 5G 2023 at its lowest price at the retailer. However, if you prefer OnePlus to Motorola, feel free to snatch the affordable OnePlus Nord N20 instead. Currently, this bad boy is discounted by 34%, which means you can get it for $101 off its price.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the OnePlus Nord N20 performs well in daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming. You may be able to run games on it, but not at their highest graphical settings. Additionally, the phone comes with a slot for a microSD card on board, allowing you to expand its storage. So, you'll have plenty of space for your photos and videos in case you deplete the built-in 128GB.
Just like other budget phones, the OnePlus Nord N20 offers great battery life. Its 4500mAh power cell should be able to last you two to three days on a single charge with regular usage. Additionally, the phone supports 33W fast charging and takes about 45 minutes to charge to 80%.
But not everything is roses and rainbows. The OnePlus Nord N20 offers quite a lot, but its biggest drawback is the lack of software updates. OnePlus committed to one major OS update (from Android 11 to Android 12) and three years of security patches upon the phone's release in 2022.
If OnePlus' software policy for its Nord N20 is not an issue for you, and you need a budget-friendly phone with good performance, then feel free to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get one today!
As for its camera capabilities, the OnePlus Nord N20 sports a 64 MP main shooter, which takes good-looking photos when there is plenty of light. Otherwise, they are not of great quality. This is typical for smartphones in this price range.
Just like other budget phones, the OnePlus Nord N20 offers great battery life. Its 4500mAh power cell should be able to last you two to three days on a single charge with regular usage. Additionally, the phone supports 33W fast charging and takes about 45 minutes to charge to 80%.
But not everything is roses and rainbows. The OnePlus Nord N20 offers quite a lot, but its biggest drawback is the lack of software updates. OnePlus committed to one major OS update (from Android 11 to Android 12) and three years of security patches upon the phone's release in 2022.
If OnePlus' software policy for its Nord N20 is not an issue for you, and you need a budget-friendly phone with good performance, then feel free to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get one today!
Things that are NOT allowed: