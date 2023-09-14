The OnePlus Nord N20, one of the best budget phones out there, is now even more budget-friendly on Amazon

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

If you are on the hunt for a new budget phone, then you should thank Lady Luck because you have just found a sweet deal on one of the best budget phones on the market, the OnePlus Nord N20. Currently, this awesome phone is available with a nice 29% discount on Amazon. A discount that will save you $87 if you take advantage of this deal and purchase a OnePlus Nord N20 from Amazon right now.

Despite being a budget phone, the OnePlus Nord N20 actually offers pretty decent performance. It's powered by the solid Snapdragon 695 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM. The phone can't run the latest mobile games at their highest graphical settings.

However, it has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks like web browsing and streaming videos with ease. Also, despite having only 128GB of storage space on board, the smartphone comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will be able to expand the storage space if you think that 128GB won't be enough.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N20 has a 64 MP main shooter and a 16 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps. Of course, since we are talking about a budget phone, you must have low expectations regarding picture quality. That said, the photos look pretty decent when there's plenty of light.

However, the OnePlus Nord N20 excels in one particular area, and that is battery life. Equipped with a 4500mAh battery, this bad boy can easily last you 2 to 3 days with regular usage without needing a recharge. In addition to that, the phone supports 33W fast charging, which can fill the battery to roughly 80% in about 45 minutes, which is a really awesome charging time for such a budget phone.

As you can see, the OnePlus Nord N20 is indeed among the best budget phones money can buy and, thankfully, is now available for an even lower price. So tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and go and grab one with a discount while you can!

