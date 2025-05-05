Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

OnePlus is expected to launch a new mid-range smartphone in the coming weeks. The so-called Nord CE5 was originally tipped to arrive in May, but a more recent report claims the phone won’t arrive until June.

Either way, OnePlus Nord CE5 has been recently spotted on the BIS certification website, so it’s safe to say that the device exists, and its launch is just around the corner. Even if it won’t be released this month, a launch in June is just as close.

The Nord CE5 looks like a pretty solid mid-range phone on paper. Leaked about two weeks ago, the phone’s full specs sheet includes a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage.

OnePlus’ next Nord series smartphone is just around the corner
OnePlus Nord CE5 | Image credit: SmartPrix

Thanks to a previous leak, we also know what the phone looks like, at least the back side of the phone. Visible in the picture leaked is the dual-camera system that consists of a 50-megapixel main snapper and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The former features a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, while the latter uses Sony’s 1/4-inch IMX355 sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Although we don’t have a picture of the phone’s front side, rumor has it that Nord CE5 packs a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

More importantly, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Another selling point of the Nord CE5 could be the massive 7,100 mAh battery that features support for 80W wired charging.

 
Other highlights of the OnePlus Nord CE5 include IR (infrared blaster), dual SIM (hybrid slot), single speaker, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is probably going to feature some sort of dust and water protection, especially considering that the predecessor is IP54-certfied.

The biggest improvement over the OnePlus Nord CE4 is definitely the 7,100 mAh battery. In comparison, the Nord CE4 has a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging speeds.

The Dimensity 8350 chipset is also something that will set it apart from the Nord CE4, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The only thing that remains to be seen is how much it will cost, but rumor has it that it won’t be more expensive than the OnePlus Nord CE4 (Rs 21,500 / $255 / €225), or not by much.
