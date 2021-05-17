Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called
The Nord N10 5G's replacement will be called the Nord CE 5G
Originally set to be marketed as the Nord N1 5G when released, tipster Max Jambor is reporting that OnePlus has scrapped that branding in favor of something completely different.
The Nord CE 5G is expected to offer a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and a triple-camera setup. That’s in addition to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.
The ‘5G’ in the name also points to 5G network support, meaning it might be one of the best budget 5G phones available. The current-gen Nord N10 5G uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset, so there’s a good chance OnePlus might choose a Snapdragon 700-series one for this phone.