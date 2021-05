Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called

The Nord N10 5G's replacement will be called the Nord CE 5G





OnePlus entered the budget smartphone market last October with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 . Rumor has it that the former will be replaced soon, and now some extra information about that second-gen device has emerged.Originally set to be marketed as the Nord N1 5G when released, tipster Max Jambor is reporting that OnePlus has scrapped that branding in favor of something completely different.The OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s successor will reportedly launch as the Nord CE 5G. Why OnePlus has chosen ‘CE’ as the name is unclear, but perhaps the letters stand for something price-related like ‘Cheap Edition’ or ‘Cost Edition.’The Nord CE 5G is expected to offer a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and a triple-camera setup. That’s in addition to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.The ‘5G’ in the name also points to 5G network support, meaning it might be one of the best budget 5G phones available. The current-gen Nord N10 5G uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset, so there’s a good chance OnePlus might choose a Snapdragon 700-series one for this phone.Of course, the brand might also go the other way and choose the new Snapdragon 480 5G. That chipset would arguably make more sense inside the Nord N100’s replacement, though. After all, the current model uses the Snapdragon 460.