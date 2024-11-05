The noise-cancelling OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are cheap as chips after their incredible new discount





Released just a few months ago at a surprisingly reasonable $79.99 price in the US... that was incredibly marked down even further as part of an introductory offer , the Nord Buds 3 Pro are somehow available at only $29.99 a pair now. That's 30 bucks for Soft Jade or Starry Black-coated earbuds with up to 49 dB hybrid active noise cancellation technology and a battery life of up to 44 hours with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.

That's right, you don't need to trade anything in or even remember to apply a coupon code of some sort to your oneplus.com/us order before finalizing it. You also don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to maximize your holiday savings on these exquisite budget wireless earbuds, and if you ask me, you probably shouldn't waste any time before pulling the trigger here, as the dirt-cheap OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro could obviously go out of stock or go up in price at any moment.









As highlighted in our in-depth OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro review a little while back, these bad boys offer excellent overall sound in addition to surprisingly powerful noise cancellation (especially for just 30 bucks), as well as top-notch comfort during your lengthiest music listening sessions, which can reach as much as 12 hours (with the ANC tech switched off) when leaving the charging case out of the equation.





The blazing fast charging, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Google Fast Pair support, and IP55 water and dust resistance complete a list of features and capabilities that was pretty impressive at the Nord Buds 3 Pro's original recommended price of $79.99, becoming outright mind-blowing and virtually irresistible today.