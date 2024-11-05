Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

The noise-cancelling OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are cheap as chips after their incredible new discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro
It's not Black Friday or Cyber Monday yet, but OnePlus is evidently incapable of waiting another second before kicking off some of its greatest ever deals on its absolute best phones and... some undeniably respectable wireless earbuds. 

Released just a few months ago at a surprisingly reasonable $79.99 price in the US... that was incredibly marked down even further as part of an introductory offer, the Nord Buds 3 Pro are somehow available at only $29.99 a pair now. That's 30 bucks for Soft Jade or Starry Black-coated earbuds with up to 49 dB hybrid active noise cancellation technology and a battery life of up to 44 hours with no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Pro-Level Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Basswave 2.0 Technology, Three Built-In Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, 12.4mm Driver, Up to 20 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 44 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, Two Color Options
$50 off (63%)
$29 99
$79 99
Buy at OnePlus

That's right, you don't need to trade anything in or even remember to apply a coupon code of some sort to your oneplus.com/us order before finalizing it. You also don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to maximize your holiday savings on these exquisite budget wireless earbuds, and if you ask me, you probably shouldn't waste any time before pulling the trigger here, as the dirt-cheap OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro could obviously go out of stock or go up in price at any moment.

Nowhere near as good at isolating you from the real-world commotion around you while listening to music as the costlier OnePlus Buds 3 and Buds Pro 3, not to mention way costlier products like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Nord Buds 3 Pro are naturally able to offset their little flaws with their bonkers affordability right now.

As highlighted in our in-depth OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro review a little while back, these bad boys offer excellent overall sound in addition to surprisingly powerful noise cancellation (especially for just 30 bucks), as well as top-notch comfort during your lengthiest music listening sessions, which can reach as much as 12 hours (with the ANC tech switched off) when leaving the charging case out of the equation.

The blazing fast charging, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Google Fast Pair support, and IP55 water and dust resistance complete a list of features and capabilities that was pretty impressive at the Nord Buds 3 Pro's original recommended price of $79.99, becoming outright mind-blowing and virtually irresistible today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless