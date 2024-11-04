The powerful OnePlus 12R is an early holiday bargain you can't miss at a total $170 discount
Should you wait for the inevitable but not very convincingly rumored OnePlus 13R launch before choosing your next Android phone? Probably not if you're on a tight budget and happen to be shopping for a nice new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds this holiday season as well.
That's because the 6.78-inch OnePlus 12R handset is amazingly both marked down by a cool 70 bucks from its list price and bundled with your choice of Splendid Blue or Metallic Gray-coated OnePlus Buds 3 at no extra cost right now. Not quite as advanced as the hot new OnePlus Buds Pro 3, those puppies are typically available for $99.99 by themselves, bringing your total pre-holiday savings up to $170... if you hurry.
Powered by a muscular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 12R is not normally very expensive, starting at $499.99. That means that you can currently get both the high-end smartphone and the aforementioned high-end (ish) earbuds for as little as $429.99.
If you don't think you can make do with the 8GB RAM count and 128GB storage space of the 12R's entry-level configuration, the upper-tier variant is also discounted by $70 from a regular price of $599.99 and bundled with the same noise-cancelling non-Pro OnePlus Buds 3.
Said costlier model packs no less than 16 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in addition to the same premium chip as the cheaper variant, as well as a gargantuan 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging technology. Those latter two features somehow keep the OnePlus 12R ahead of virtually all the best phones available in the US today (at any price point), making it simply impossible for bargain hunters to resist a purchase before the holidays.
This might just be the ideal Christmas gift you've been looking for this season, proving your special someone how much you care for them without actually costing you as much as one would think by looking at those specs and our largely positive OnePlus 12R review from earlier in the year.
