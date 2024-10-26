Snatch the OnePlus Buds 3 and save 31% with Amazon's cool deal
Who said you can't find decent wireless earbuds for less than $70? Certainly not us, for we know the OnePlus Buds 3 offer plenty of value for money! They're now under $70 and could fit perfectly within your budget. That's right! You can grab the ~$100 OnePlus earbuds for 31% off at Amazon, though only in Metallic Gray.
Mind you, this 31% markdown lands the Buds 3 at some of the lowest prices we've seen this year. And if you look for them elsewhere right now, you won't find an identical discount. In fact, the OnePlus Store sells them at their standard price, while Walmart and Best Buy don't have them in stock. That's to say, if you're looking for a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds before Black Friday 2024, these could be a perfect choice.
As for sound quality, the Buds 3 offer exceptional bass—not headache-inducing, but deep, sweet, and super detailed. Other frequencies don't get the same treatment, though. The mids are somewhat underwhelming, while higher frequencies sometimes feel drowned out in the mix. Even so, they're perfectly fine for casual use; it's just that you certainly won't use them for critical listening.
What about battery life? You should get up to 28 hours of use with the charging case and enabled noise cancellation. Turn it off, and you can experience up to 10 hours of music per charge, with an additional 34 hours from the case.
So, what do you think? If the OnePlus Buds 3 fit your requirements and budget, by all means, give them a try. And don't forget to buy them at Amazon, at least if you want to save.
These bad boys may not be top-of-the-line, but they're a great choice for undemanding users. Exceptionally comfortable, they can stay tucked in your ears for hours on end, causing no discomfort whatsoever. That aside, the OnePlus earbuds feature ANC, which performs OK but certainly not great. What does that mean? While they cancel some unwanted noises to a certain extent, they still let high-pitched sounds and incidental noises in.
In other words, if high-end noise cancellation is your top priority, you might want to seek elsewhere. The AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM4 are two amazing ANC options, though they cost significantly more than the OnePlus budget-friendly model.
