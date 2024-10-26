Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Snatch the OnePlus Buds 3 and save 31% with Amazon's cool deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Buds 3 in Splendid Blue, placed on a table in their opened charging case.
Who said you can't find decent wireless earbuds for less than $70? Certainly not us, for we know the OnePlus Buds 3 offer plenty of value for money! They're now under $70 and could fit perfectly within your budget. That's right! You can grab the ~$100 OnePlus earbuds for 31% off at Amazon, though only in Metallic Gray.

Grab the OnePlus Buds 3 and save 31% on Amazon

The affordable OnePlus Buds 3 are under the $70 mark for yet another time. These puppies are currently 31% cheaper than usual, making them a great choice for undemanding users. By the way, the OnePlus Store doesn't match Amazon's deal, meaning you can save more over here!
$31 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Mind you, this 31% markdown lands the Buds 3 at some of the lowest prices we've seen this year. And if you look for them elsewhere right now, you won't find an identical discount. In fact, the OnePlus Store sells them at their standard price, while Walmart and Best Buy don't have them in stock. That's to say, if you're looking for a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds before Black Friday 2024, these could be a perfect choice.

These bad boys may not be top-of-the-line, but they're a great choice for undemanding users. Exceptionally comfortable, they can stay tucked in your ears for hours on end, causing no discomfort whatsoever. That aside, the OnePlus earbuds feature ANC, which performs OK but certainly not great. What does that mean? While they cancel some unwanted noises to a certain extent, they still let high-pitched sounds and incidental noises in.

In other words, if high-end noise cancellation is your top priority, you might want to seek elsewhere. The AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM4 are two amazing ANC options, though they cost significantly more than the OnePlus budget-friendly model.

As for sound quality, the Buds 3 offer exceptional bass—not headache-inducing, but deep, sweet, and super detailed. Other frequencies don't get the same treatment, though. The mids are somewhat underwhelming, while higher frequencies sometimes feel drowned out in the mix. Even so, they're perfectly fine for casual use; it's just that you certainly won't use them for critical listening.

Recommended Stories
What about battery life? You should get up to 28 hours of use with the charging case and enabled noise cancellation. Turn it off, and you can experience up to 10 hours of music per charge, with an additional 34 hours from the case.

So, what do you think? If the OnePlus Buds 3 fit your requirements and budget, by all means, give them a try. And don't forget to buy them at Amazon, at least if you want to save.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless