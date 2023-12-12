Here’s the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 design, take a look at the leak
The keyword ‘OnePlus’ is currently returning only OnePlus 12 search results. The “flagship killer”-slash-”killer flagship” had its premiere earlier in December in China, and soon it will go global (this joyful moment is expected in January 2024).
The company will not sit idle just like that until that moment arrives and here’s a leak that proves it: enter the OnePlus Nord Buds 3.
Here’s the upcoming pair:
OnePlus is pumping out Nord Buds round-the-clock: the first OnePlus Nord Buds came in 2022, then the Nord Buds 2 came in April 2023.
Judging from the renders, the Nord Buds 3 earpieces will feature an oval-shaped case, a sharp contrast to the somewhat boxy design of its predecessors. The overall design is simple and minimalistic, with a glossy lid on top and a matte finish on the rest of the case, and a OnePlus branding on the front.
OnePlus is preparing another set of earbuds, as well – the non-Nord variant flagship Buds 3. There was a rumor back in November that the Buds 3 might debut alongside the OnePlus 12 on its announcement, but that didn’t happen, so maybe they could come to light at the beginning of 2024?
There aren’t any technical specifications for the Nord Buds 3, but there are some breadcrumbs as to what the Buds 3 might bring. According to the FCC certification for the pair, the case will house a 520mAh battery with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support, boasting a typical capacity of 525mAh. The earbuds themselves will be powered by a 58mAh battery.
Another rumor has it that the OnePlus Buds 3 will feature a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. Like its predecessor, the Buds 3 will incorporate 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. Furthermore, these TWS will possess an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, while the case will carry an IPX4 rating
These TWS buds seem to be on the horizon, with the Nord line being a part of the brand’s (even) more affordable product lineup. Now, the full design of this device has been revealed via 5K CAD renders, courtesy of leaks legend OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.
So far, there are no details for the Nord Buds 3.
What about the Buds 3?
