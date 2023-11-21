OnePlus Buds 3 might debut along with the upcoming OnePlus 12
As the year winds down, the mobile tech scene is gearing up for the introduction of yet another flagship, with OnePlus set to unveil the OnePlus 12 sooner than anticipated. The upcoming flagship's debut in China is scheduled for December 4, coinciding with the company's 10th-anniversary celebration. However, the OnePlus 12 might not be the only device joining the celebration.
The FCC certification listing not only confirms the device's moniker but also provides a glimpse into its design. The drawings of the OnePlus Buds 3 align with earlier leaked renders, showcasing the company's commitment to the design language introduced with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earlier this year.
Furthermore, the certification discloses the charging specifications of the device. According to the listing, the case will house a 520mAh battery with (5V=0.9A) 4.5W input and (5V=0.24A) 1.2W output support. The earbuds themselves will be powered by a 58mAh battery.
While the listing does not provide specific device specifications, it is anticipated that the OnePlus Buds 3 will feature a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. Similar to its predecessor, the Buds 3 is expected to incorporate 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. Additionally, these earbuds will carry an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, while the case will have an IPX4 rating.
The OnePlus Buds 3 is anticipated to debut alongside the OnePlus 12, mirroring the launch strategy of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with the OnePlus 11. This suggests that the Buds 3 might be officially introduced in China as early as next month. For a global release, we're looking at January 2024, following OnePlus' usual pattern of launching in China first and then globally a month or two later.
According to a report from MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Buds 3 appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website with the model number E509A. Additionally, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification website also features the Buds 3, indicating that OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new earbuds.
Although the listing does not confirm battery life specifications, it is speculated that the Buds 3 may offer the same ones as the Buds Pro 2, meaning 9 hours of battery life without ANC, with the case providing a combined battery life of 33 hours. With ANC activated, the earbuds may sustain 6 hours of usage, extending to 22 hours with the case. The Buds 3 may also support fast charging, with a brief 10-minute charge providing 5 hours of listening time.
