The mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a budget-friendly version of its own

The mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a budget-friendly version of its own0
Then, we have the recently leaked OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, a mid-range alternative for customers in need of 5G connectivity. Today, we’ve learned that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will have a cheaper version of its own called OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (thanks @OnLeaks via SmartPrix).
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G rumored specs:
- 6.59-inch, Fluid Screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset
- 6/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage
- Triple camera setup: 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Secondary 16-megapixel camera
- Massive 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging speed
Apparently, the Lite version of the Nord CE 2 5G has been specifically designed for the Indian market, just like the Nord 2T. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G should be announced along with the Nord CE 2 5G on February 11, just two days after Samsung’s Galaxy S22 big reveal.