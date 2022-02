The mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a budget-friendly version of its own

6.59-inch, Fluid Screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset

6/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage

Triple camera setup: 64MP + 2MP + 2MP

Secondary 16-megapixel camera

Massive 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging speed

The OnePlus 10 Pro might not be the only smartphone launched by the Chinese company in Q1 2022 . At least three other mid- and low-end OnePlus phones are in the works according to the latest rumors. The most advanced of the three is the sequel to the Nord 2 aka OnePlus Nord 2T.Then, we have the recently leaked OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G , a mid-range alternative for customers in need of 5G connectivity. Today, we’ve learned that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will have a cheaper version of its own called OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (thanks @OnLeaks via SmartPrix ).Judging by the leaked specs, these two phones will be different in pretty much every aspect. They come with different displays, chipsets, memory and camera, so it’s a bit strange that OnePlus has decided to adopt a similar naming schemeOnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G rumored specs:Apparently, the Lite version of the Nord CE 2 5G has been specifically designed for the Indian market, just like the Nord 2T. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G should be announced along with the Nord CE 2 5G on February 11, just two days after Samsung’s Galaxy S22 big reveal