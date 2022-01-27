OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G reported to launch in the first half of February

According to said render, the new OnePlus Core Edition, with codename Ivan, will come out on February 11, 2022. That is just a couple of days after the rumored February 9 launch of the Galaxy S22 series, when Samsung officially announced it will hold the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.Now, given that OnePlus is famous for teasing upcoming phone releases by leaking little nuggets of information here and there, we should start seeing some Nord CE material pretty soon. That is if the leak turns out to be true.The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to have a brand new design, adopting a more flat approach, a square camera island to house all the snappers on the back, and a punch-hole selfie camera on the front.Speaking of the cameras, nothing has popped up yet that would tell us what we can expect from them. However, we do know that the new Nord CE might come with the Dimensity 900 chip inside, which is one of the more capable ones on the market.