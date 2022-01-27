Notification Center

OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G reported to launch in the first half of February

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
OnePlus Nord CE 2 reported to launch in the first half of February
Last year, OnePlus proved it can still make great phones for good value with the introduction of the OnePlus Norde CE 5G—a decent mid-ranger, especially for the money. Recently, there have been rumors that a successor is coming, and renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G even showed up online.

It was thought that the new Nord CE would come during January at first, alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. Contrary to those expectations, though, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G later got delayed, said to come out during February instead.

Well, we are now close to entering the second month of the year and tipster Max Jambor, who is more often than not correct with his OnePlus leaks, has pointed at a specific launch date for the Nord CE 2 5G. (via XDA-developers)


According to said render, the new OnePlus Core Edition, with codename Ivan, will come out on February 11, 2022. That is just a couple of days after the rumored February 9 launch of the Galaxy S22 series, when Samsung officially announced it will hold the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.

Now, given that OnePlus is famous for teasing upcoming phone releases by leaking little nuggets of information here and there, we should start seeing some Nord CE material pretty soon. That is if the leak turns out to be true.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to have a brand new design, adopting a more flat approach, a square camera island to house all the snappers on the back, and a punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Speaking of the cameras, nothing has popped up yet that would tell us what we can expect from them. However, we do know that the new Nord CE might come with the Dimensity 900 chip inside, which is one of the more capable ones on the market.

