OnePlus Nord series phones get their first updates in 2025
The Nord 4 is OnePlus' most recent mid-range phone | Image credit: OnePlusOnePlus has been very generous with customers who purchased its latest flagships by releasing quite a few updates since their release. Not to mention that these updates are meaningful and add not just worthy improvements, but also new features.
We can’t say the same thing about the company’s mid-range phones. The Nord series isn’t OnePlus’ main product, so it makes sense for these devices to receive important updates a lot less frequently.
That said, OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord 4 have just received their first updates in 2025. The most important one is for Nord 4 and brings a couple of interesting new features, but if you own a OnePlus Nord 3 instead, you’ll be very disappointed.
As per OnePlus’ forum post, the OxygenOS 15.0.0.500 update for the Nord 4 is now rolling out globally. This means that all OnePlus Nord 4 owners regardless of where they live should receive the update in the coming days. Here is the rather short changelog of the latest OnePlus Nord 4 update:
- Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. You can share photos and files with a touch.
Apps
- Adds a new feature to Photos for personalized watermarks.
- Improves the look and feel of Audio Summary, Documents AI, Notes AI, and Call Summary for visual consistency.
- Fixes an issue that might cause apps to lag in some scenarios.
System
- Improves system stability.
- Integrates the January 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.
As far as the OnePlus Nord 3 update goes, this is available in India at the moment. OnePlus says that OxygenOS 15.0.0.403 firmware is now rolling out to the Nord 3, but it may take a few days to reach everyone since this is a staged deployment.
OnePlus Nord 3 is too old to continue to get meaningful updates | Image credit: OnePlus
The changelog is even shorter and quite disappointing. There are absolutely no new features added and just an overall system improvement mentioned. In any case, if you own the Nord 3, definitely download the update as soon as it becomes available.
- Improves system stability.
- Updates the names of some fingerprint animations in some languages.
- Integrates the January 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Communication
- Fixes an issue with call forwarding and call waiting on 2G and 3G networks.
Obviously, the update is only available for OnePlus Nord 3 users who have upgraded to OxygenOS 15. The Nord 3 made its debut back in 2023 and has been confirmed to receive three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. On the other hand, Nord 4 was launched last year and will receive four major Android upgrades and six years of security updates.
