OnePlus 13 update brings consistent camera improvements

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates OnePlus
OnePlus 13
The most recent OnePlus flagship is getting a small, yet important update that’s supposed to further enhance the performance of the camera. OnePlus 13 made its global debut this month, but the Chinese company seems to have a lot of improvements to add to the phone.

One of the first OnePlus 13 updates focuses on camera improvements, but some enhancements to various communication aspects are included in the update too. No new security patch is part of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.405 update, but we suspect a more consistent update might introduce a new security patch sometime next month.

That said, here are the most important changes included in OxygenOS 15.0.0.405, the latest update that’s now rolling out to OnePlus 13:

Camera
  • Improves the colors in photos taken with Master mode.
  • Improves the tone of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode and improves the zoom function.
  • Improves camera stability for a better photography experience.

Communication & interconnection
  • Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections for a better network experience.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

System
  • Improves system stability and performance.

OnePlus 13 camera | Image credit: PhoneArena

As per OnePlus’s statement, the update is now rolling out in the IN/Global regions in batches. Since the OTA is incremental, it will only reach a small percentage of users today, but a broader rollout is scheduled to begin in a few days, so if you don’t see the update right away this is the reason.

Another important thing worth mentioning is that the update content varies in different regions, so even though OnePlus has already published the official changelog, some of the improvements listed might not be available for everyone.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a never-before-seen price (for a US version)
Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a never-before-seen price (for a US version)
Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever
Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever
Meta and Samsung are reportedly working on groundbreaking camera-equipped earbuds
Meta and Samsung are reportedly working on groundbreaking camera-equipped earbuds
The ultra-tough Garmin Instinct 2 gets yet another juicy price cut at Amazon
The ultra-tough Garmin Instinct 2 gets yet another juicy price cut at Amazon
Lenovo cuts the price of its Tab P12 bundle, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users
Lenovo cuts the price of its Tab P12 bundle, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users
Soundcore's underrated gem, the Motion X600, is a hefty 30% off at Amazon, but for a limited time
Soundcore's underrated gem, the Motion X600, is a hefty 30% off at Amazon, but for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless