OnePlus 13 update brings consistent camera improvements
The most recent OnePlus flagship is getting a small, yet important update that’s supposed to further enhance the performance of the camera. OnePlus 13 made its global debut this month, but the Chinese company seems to have a lot of improvements to add to the phone.
One of the first OnePlus 13 updates focuses on camera improvements, but some enhancements to various communication aspects are included in the update too. No new security patch is part of the OxygenOS 15.0.0.405 update, but we suspect a more consistent update might introduce a new security patch sometime next month.
That said, here are the most important changes included in OxygenOS 15.0.0.405, the latest update that’s now rolling out to OnePlus 13:
Camera
- Improves the colors in photos taken with Master mode.
- Improves the tone of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode and improves the zoom function.
- Improves camera stability for a better photography experience.
Communication & interconnection
- Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections for a better network experience.
- Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
System
- Improves system stability and performance.
OnePlus 13 camera | Image credit: PhoneArena
As per OnePlus’s statement, the update is now rolling out in the IN/Global regions in batches. Since the OTA is incremental, it will only reach a small percentage of users today, but a broader rollout is scheduled to begin in a few days, so if you don’t see the update right away this is the reason.
Another important thing worth mentioning is that the update content varies in different regions, so even though OnePlus has already published the official changelog, some of the improvements listed might not be available for everyone.
