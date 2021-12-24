Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Android OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed until February 2022

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed to February 2022
Earlier this month, sharp new renders revealed the design of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G. This second iteration of the Core Edition was expected to arrive in time for the CES 2022 tech expo in January but the latest report from tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles) suggests that the phone won’t see the light of day until February.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE (also known as the OnePlus Ivan) will be launching in India and Europe with a rumored price around 299 euro. Some of the specs of the phone have already leaked, revealing some key improvements over the previous model.

The Dimensity 900 5G chipset will be making an appearance in the Nord 2 CE (which some tech experts think will be an improvement over the Snapdragon 750G in the first OnePlus Nord CE), alongside a 6.4-inch OLED panel with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

The memory configuration includes two versions - a 6GB/128GB variant and one that bumps up the storage to 256GB while keeping the amount of RAM untouched. The battery is expected to be a 4,500mAh cell supporting OnePlus’ 65W Warp Charger.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumored to come with a triple rear camera system on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie duties are delegated to a 16MP front camera, which resides in a hole-punch cutout in the center of the screen.

Also Read:
OnePlus Nord 2 CE specs leak, revealing key improvements

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Tiramisu: The first real look at Android 13 (screenshots)
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Tiramisu: The first real look at Android 13 (screenshots)
Galaxy S20 owners, brace yourselves for an upcoming Android 12 update
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Galaxy S20 owners, brace yourselves for an upcoming Android 12 update
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless