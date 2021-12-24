OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed until February 2022

Earlier this month, sharp new renders revealed the design of the thoroughly leaked OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G
. This second iteration of the Core Edition was expected to arrive in time for the CES 2022 tech expo in January but the latest report from tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles
) suggests that the phone won’t see the light of day until February.
The OnePlus Nord
2 CE (also known as the OnePlus Ivan) will be launching in India and Europe with a rumored price around 299 euro. Some of the specs of the phone have already leaked
, revealing some key improvements over the previous model.
The Dimensity 900 5G chipset will be making an appearance in the Nord 2 CE (which some tech experts think will be an improvement over the Snapdragon 750G in the first OnePlus Nord CE), alongside a 6.4-inch OLED panel with up to 90Hz refresh rate.
The memory configuration includes two versions - a 6GB/128GB variant and one that bumps up the storage to 256GB while keeping the amount of RAM untouched. The battery is expected to be a 4,500mAh cell supporting OnePlus’ 65W Warp Charger.
On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is rumored to come with a triple rear camera system on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie duties are delegated to a 16MP front camera, which resides in a hole-punch cutout in the center of the screen.
Also Read: