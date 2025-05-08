Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

OnePlus 13s ditches the slider for a smarter button Apple users will recognize

OnePlus
OnePlus 13s in black.
OnePlus has started teasing its next mid-range phone, the OnePlus 13s, ahead of its launch in India (at least for now). It is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that launched in China, and one of the standout changes is the debut of a new "Plus Key" that replaces the classic Alert Slider.

This new button, which also showed up on the 13T, is essentially an upgraded version of the Alert Slider. OnePlus says it keeps the familiar features but adds way more customization options.

Think of it like the Action Button on iPhones – you can assign it to do things like launch the camera, turn on the flashlight, activate silent mode and more. It is no longer just a mute switch, it is now a smart shortcut hub.


OnePlus is also hinting that this Plus Key will become smarter over time. Thanks to AI integration in OxygenOS, the button is expected to learn your usage patterns and eventually offer personalized suggestions – basically evolving into a kind of mini personal assistant.

As for the rest of the phone, since the 13s is expected to be a 13T in disguise, expect it to match the OnePlus 13 T's specs pretty closely, though minor global tweaks might still happen.

Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite – the same powerful chip found in the regular OnePlus 13 and Samsung's entire Galaxy S25 lineup. Storage and RAM could go all the way up to 1 TB and 16 GB. That's Ultra-level territory, but in a smaller and much cheaper phone.

You are also getting a compact 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2640 x 1216 resolution. Oh, and battery life? This thing packs a beastly 6,260mAh cell with 80W fast charging. Not bad for something compact, right? Camera-wise, here's what to expect:

  • 50 MP main camera with OIS
  • 50 MP telephoto camera
  • 16 MP selfie camera

Pricing and exact availability details should be revealed soon at the global launch. But based on what we know, the OnePlus 13s is shaping up to be one of the most powerful compact phones of the year.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
