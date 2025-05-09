Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
OnePlus' compact flagship is ready for global release

Amazon India has recently listed the OnePlus 13 on its website.

OnePlus
OnePlus logo
OnePlus 13s is a bit of an awkward device from a marketing point of view. The name makes it stand out from just about every other lineup of phones released by OnePlus until now.

We’re not sure if there’s a reason for this, but one thing’s sure, the OnePlus 13s is the global variant of the OnePlus 13T, a phone that will remain exclusively available in China.

For the first time since the OnePlus 13s was rumored, a retailer has listed the phone confirming its existence. Amazon India now has a dedicated website where customers can sign up to be notified when the phone becomes available for purchase.

We even know the OnePlus 13s will be available in Black and Pink colors, just like the OnePlus 13T. However, it appears that the Gray version will remain exclusive to China, at least for the time being.

OnePlus 13s will be available in black and pink | Image credit: Amazon India

Sadly, apart from some pictures of the phone, Amazon India reveals little else about the OnePlus 13s. For example, the retailer confirms the phone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is the same chipset used by OnePlus 13T.

Amazon India also reveals that the OnePlus 13s comes with a so-called Plus Key, which is supposed to replace the alert slider, a feature that was very treasured among OnePlus fans, so we’re not sure how many will react to this.

We’re not sure when exactly the OnePlus 13s will be launched in India, but we suspect it won’t be long now. As far as the rest of the specs go, since this a version of the OnePlus 13T meant for markets outside of China, it’s probably going to pack similar specs.

OnePlus 13s is expected to feature the same specs as the 13T | Image credit: Amazon India

It remains to be seen in what capacity OnePlus decides to copy the 13T’s specs sheet. Speaking of which, the OnePlus 13T is a compact flagship smartphone. Besides the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 1216 x 2640 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Crystal Shield Glass protection.

Also, OnePlus’ compact flagship packs a dual camera (50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto), a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper, and a generous 6,260 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
