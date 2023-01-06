OnePlus may be testing an Android tablet codenamed “Aries”









Given that OnePlus is basically owned by Oppo, that doesn’t come as a shock. We still, however, do not have a clear indication of which tablet will act as the source of inspiration. Maybe Oppo Pad Air is the likely suspect?



The Pad Air is equipped with a Snapdragon 680, has a 10.36” IPS LCD display and its 7100mAh battery can be charged up with speeds up to 18W. It didn’t make its way to the west, so maybe the OnePlus rebranding will help the tablet leave the Indian market.



That being said, this is still just a rumor. If the mythical OnePlus Pad is indeed planned to be unveiled during the summer, we’ll surely receive more accurate information as time goes on. Until then, given how the story has revolved thus far, application of whatever grains of salt are left is recommended.