Here are two new design features that are coming with the OnePlus 11R





Talking about OnePlus ' next flagship is all fine and dandy, however, but let's not forget where this company started — it was built on the idea of offering flagship-like quality and performance at a price that more people would be able to afford. On that note, it is exciting to learn that OnePlus is planning to bring a couple of new design features to the OnePlus 11R — expected to be announced alongside the OnePlus 11 — one of which will surely be appreciated by the fans.









MySmartPrice The leak comes from, and it states that we will see the famous OnePlus alert slider will finally coming back to the cheaper OnePlus phones! For some time now, it's been a design feature reserved only for the company's more expensive and high-end models, while examples such as the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T did not feature one. The alert slider was one of the more iconic things OnePlus was known for back in the day when the company was starting out, so it's nice to see it on more of its affordable phones once again.









The second feature that the leak claims OnePlus will be including to the new R series is an IR blaster. Of course, this is arguably a much less exciting new addition, but if you need one on your phone to use for controlling other electronics at your home or office, then you might find it as a nice surprise. Fun fact, this would be the first time OnePlus includes an IR Blaster on one of its phones.