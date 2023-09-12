OnePlus is cooking up an avalanche of new product launches for January 2024
It may seem a little silly to discuss a product announcement event possibly scheduled for early next year on the day of Apple's big iPhone 15 family launch and mere weeks ahead of Google's highly anticipated Pixel 8 and 8 Pro unveiling party, but, well... here we are.
In contrast with past years, it appears that OnePlus will leave its single Android flagship released in early 2023 without a T-branded sibling, focusing instead primarily on its next ultra-high-end handset while also working on a new tablet, new pair of wireless earbuds, and a sequel for the India-only 11R mobile powerhouse (also known as the Ace 2 in China).
All of these exciting devices are today tipped to see daylight at the same time in January 2024 by a generally reliable Twitter leaker in collaboration with a generally trustworthy tech publication. Of course, because January is not exactly right around the corner, the company's plans could drastically change between now and then, so it's best to treat that launch timeline with the usual dose of skepticism and caution.
The OnePlus 12, which has already been leaked in two different sets of renders, was actually previously rumored to go official as early as late this year. Then again, both predictions could still come true if the Android super-high-ender hits China first in December 2023 and the rest of the world in January 2024.
The OnePlus 12R, meanwhile, which is itself pretty much as transparent as glass after a number of very revealing leaks, was until now expected to launch in February 2024, thus following in the footsteps of the February 2023-released 11R. Given their similarities, it definitely makes sense for the OnePlus 12 and 12R to be announced simultaneously, although it remains to be seen if that will ultimately prove to be the case.
Third on the list of products likely to break cover in January 2024, we have a budget-friendly OnePlus Pad Go... that's largely a mystery. That name and its focus on extreme affordability compared to the already inexpensive OnePlus Pad are basically the only two details that are no longer a secret, and the situation is even worse as far as the brand's next-gen earbuds are concerned.
These are a total and absolute question mark, and prior to today, we had no idea OnePlus was planning to roll out yet another AirPods rival (probably with a very competitive price point) in just a few months.
