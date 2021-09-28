Notification Center

Wearables OnePlus Audio

New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and incredible battery life
Two months after launching the Buds Pro wireless earphones and twelve months after unveiling the more affordable Buds Z, OnePlus is working on a new pair of earbuds that have been detailed in a new leak.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 could rival the Nothing Ear 1


Set to hit shelves as the OnePlus Buds Z2 in the coming months, these upcoming true wireless earbuds will offer active noise cancellation as standard, according to leaker Max Jambor.

That feature should make these earbuds some of the cheapest on the market with active noise cancellation. They’re also likely to be a direct rival to the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds, Nothing being the brand founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Buds Z2 look set to support the Bluetooth 5.2 standard and Dolby Atmos technology. OnePlus is reportedly throwing in an IP55 water and dust resistance rating too.

Completing the package is apparently incredible battery life. Customers can expect 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds, and a total of 38 hours when the charging case is factored in. If you’re on the go and need a battery boost, a quick 10-minute charge will give users an impressive 5 hours of listening time.

Previously leaked OnePlus Buds Z2 renders revealed a familiar design with more compact stems on each earbud and rubber tips. The official announcement is expected to take place in October alongside the India-only OnePlus 9RT. 

