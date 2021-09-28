New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life

New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life0
The OnePlus Buds Z2 could rival the Nothing Ear 1
Set to hit shelves as the OnePlus Buds Z2 in the coming months, these upcoming true wireless earbuds will offer active noise cancellation as standard, according to leaker Max Jambor.
If all of that wasn’t enough, the Buds Z2 look set to support the Bluetooth 5.2 standard and Dolby Atmos technology. OnePlus is reportedly throwing in an IP55 water and dust resistance rating too.
Completing the package is apparently incredible battery life. Customers can expect 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds, and a total of 38 hours when the charging case is factored in. If you’re on the go and need a battery boost, a quick 10-minute charge will give users an impressive 5 hours of listening time.
Previously leaked OnePlus Buds Z2 renders revealed a familiar design with more compact stems on each earbud and rubber tips. The official announcement is expected to take place in October alongside the India-only OnePlus 9RT.