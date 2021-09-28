New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life





Previously leaked OnePlus Buds Z2 renders revealed a familiar design with more compact stems on each earbud and rubber tips. The official announcement is expected to take place in October alongside the India-only OnePlus 9RT.

Completing the package is apparently incredible battery life. Customers can expect 7 hours of listening time with the earbuds, and a total of 38 hours when the charging case is factored in. If you’re on the go and need a battery boost, a quick 10-minute charge will give users an impressive 5 hours of listening time.