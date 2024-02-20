Amazon gives you yet another chance to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a cheaper price
If you need a pair of really loud ANC earbuds at a reasonable price, we recommend you check out the fantastic OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These give you the whole shebang with their good sound, fine-tuning options, Bluetooth Multipoint, fast charging, and decent battery life. And, while you’d typically have to cough up $179 for them, Amazon is treating you to yet another opportunity to get a pair at $50 off.
Would you prefer to get a pair of those top-notch earbuds directly from the OnePlus store? Don’t worry – you can find them boasting the same discount over there. Over at the official store, you also have an extra limited-edition color option.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 support Spatial Audio and give you a loud, balanced soundstage. Granted, the Spatial Audio feature might not be incredibly polished here, but it still does an amazing job of adding depth to the sound, especially if you play podcasts or use them for TV shows rather than music.
These earbuds also have reasonably good ANC for their price range, plenty of sound customization options via the app, and as many as six hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC or 25 hours of total playtime with the charging case. If you care much for ANC, turn it off to squeeze in an extra three hours of uninterrupted listening time (39 hours of total battery life without ANC.)
The charging case deserves admiration in its own right. Not only does it support wireless charging, but it also features its own version of Warp Charge, giving you 10 hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charging.
As you might have already guessed, we’ve seen these awesome earbuds at that price before. In fact, they’ve been even cheaper during the Black Friday festivities of yesteryear. Still, $50 off seems like a decent offer to us, as it lands the OnePlus earbuds at an even cheaper price than a non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2.
These earbuds may arrive at a lower MSRP than one of the best wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they rival those pretty well. Compared to them, the OnePlus earbuds are lighter yet offer better battery life than the Samsung option. And that’s just the beginning!
Overall, these earbuds may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they undoubtedly put enough to the table to meet the needs of the casual listener. If you agree, pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal while you still can.
