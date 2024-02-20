Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon gives you yet another chance to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a cheaper price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon gives you yet another chance to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a cheaper price
If you need a pair of really loud ANC earbuds at a reasonable price, we recommend you check out the fantastic OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These give you the whole shebang with their good sound, fine-tuning options, Bluetooth Multipoint, fast charging, and decent battery life. And, while you’d typically have to cough up $179 for them, Amazon is treating you to yet another opportunity to get a pair at $50 off.

As you might have already guessed, we’ve seen these awesome earbuds at that price before. In fact, they’ve been even cheaper during the Black Friday festivities of yesteryear. Still, $50 off seems like a decent offer to us, as it lands the OnePlus earbuds at an even cheaper price than a non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: $50 off for a limited time

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can now be yours at an incredible price from Amazon. The earbuds are now retailing at 28% off, which equates to $50. They're equipped with ANC, offer loud and clear sound, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 39 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also allow you to customize the sound via the app and come in a wireless charging case that supports fast charging. This is a limited-time deal.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Would you prefer to get a pair of those top-notch earbuds directly from the OnePlus store? Don’t worry – you can find them boasting the same discount over there. Over at the official store, you also have an extra limited-edition color option.

These earbuds may arrive at a lower MSRP than one of the best wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they rival those pretty well. Compared to them, the OnePlus earbuds are lighter yet offer better battery life than the Samsung option. And that’s just the beginning!

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 support Spatial Audio and give you a loud, balanced soundstage. Granted, the Spatial Audio feature might not be incredibly polished here, but it still does an amazing job of adding depth to the sound, especially if you play podcasts or use them for TV shows rather than music.

These earbuds also have reasonably good ANC for their price range, plenty of sound customization options via the app, and as many as six hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC or 25 hours of total playtime with the charging case. If you care much for ANC, turn it off to squeeze in an extra three hours of uninterrupted listening time (39 hours of total battery life without ANC.)

Recommended Stories

The charging case deserves admiration in its own right. Not only does it support wireless charging, but it also features its own version of Warp Charge, giving you 10 hours of playtime from a quick 10-minute charging.

Overall, these earbuds may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they undoubtedly put enough to the table to meet the needs of the casual listener. If you agree, pull the trigger on Amazon’s deal while you still can.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless