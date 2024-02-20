Amazon gives you yet another chance to get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a cheaper price

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: $50 off for a limited time

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can now be yours at an incredible price from Amazon. The earbuds are now retailing at 28% off, which equates to $50. They're equipped with ANC, offer loud and clear sound, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 39 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also allow you to customize the sound via the app and come in a wireless charging case that supports fast charging. This is a limited-time deal.