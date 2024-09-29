Save 30% on the extra-loud OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with this fantastic Amazon deal

Get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in Arbor Green for 30% less

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are currently 30% off at Amazon, making them a worthwhile option for music lovers once again. With the model being absent from Best Buy, Walmart, and the official OnePlus store, Amazon's deal seems quite attractive. Check it our and remember that it's only available on the model in Arbor Green.