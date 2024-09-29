Save 30% on the extra-loud OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with this fantastic Amazon deal
Is it time to upgrade your listening experience with a new pair of true wireless earbuds? Amazon gives you something awesome to consider—a 30% discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. We haven't seen such a huge discount this year at the largest e-commerce seller (yes, that includes the July Prime Day), so you might want to check it out before it disappears.
Currently, you can't find these (in brand-new condition) at lower prices...anywhere else. The OnePlus store doesn't have them in stock, and they also appear absent from Walmart and Best Buy. In other words, you simply can't go wrong by choosing Amazon's offer. Then again, we should note the promo is only available on the Arbor Green paintjob.
Besides this, you get extra-loud audio. There's plenty of low-end, but your head won't hurt from all the bass; the mid frequencies are well-balanced and the highs are quite detailed. And if you don't like how they sound out of the box (for whatever reasons), you can always fine-tune them using the EQ settings via their companion app.
So, are the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 a better choice than options like the AirPods Pro 2? Probably not. But if you appreciate loudness, bass, and battery life, they should make you quite happy, especially at their current asking price. Get your pair and save 30% on Amazon while you can.
These high-quality earbuds from OnePlus offer great ANC quality with tuning options from the HeyMelody app. That allows you to get your auditory canal tested and adjust the earbuds' noise cancellation entirely to your ears. This feature could be especially useful to users who dislike the added pressure that in-ear headphones with ANC sometimes cause.
These puppies additionally offer a great battery life. They come with an advertised listening time of six hours with ANC plus an extra 19 hours from the case. More impressively, there's a fascinating fast-charging function, which gives you up to 10 hours of extra juice from 10 minutes of charging.
