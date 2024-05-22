The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 remain at their best price via the official store
Remember the OnePlus.com deal that landed the brand’s latest Buds 3 at their lowest price? Well, that $20 discount we shared with you two weeks ago is still here, waiting for your attention. So, if you missed the first chance to get these budget wireless earbuds, now may be a good time to act.
What we saw at the beginning of the month hasn’t changed one bit today. In other words, the OnePlus Buds 3 are still available at $20 off in both colors, and students can get an extra 10% off upon verifying their status. To top this off, you won’t find these puppies at lower prices somewhere else, as Amazon sells them at their regular MSRP.
OK, the ANC technology won’t blow your mind, and the sound quality might not be ideal if you’re used to flagship-grade headphones. While they probably won’t immerse you in your favorite tunes like the Sony WF-1000XM4, they won’t necessarily disappoint you, either.
For their asking price, the OnePlus earbuds give you respectable thumping. So, if you’re into hip hop or electronic music, you should be pretty satisfied with their audio quality. Those of you who’d prefer added crispness and detail to your tunes should probably look elsewhere, though. One perfectly suitable alternative (at a higher price) are the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
The battery life is pretty much on par with other options in the same price range. OnePlus promises about 6.5 hours of use on a single charge, with an extra 21.5 hours from the case. In total, this gives you about 28 hours of total listening time. If you turn off the ANC, you’ll be able to enjoy your Buds 3 even longer!
These puppies definitely can’t give the best wireless earbuds a run for their money. But for their list price of about $100, they give you lots of things to enjoy, such as ANC with Transparency mode and sweet bass, plus they’re very comfortable to wear!
