Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 remain at their best price via the official store

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hot new OnePlus Buds 3 remain at their best price via the official store
Remember the OnePlus.com deal that landed the brand’s latest Buds 3 at their lowest price? Well, that $20 discount we shared with you two weeks ago is still here, waiting for your attention. So, if you missed the first chance to get these budget wireless earbuds, now may be a good time to act.
 

Get the OnePlus Buds 3 at 20% off now

The OnePlus Buds 3 remain at 10% off their price tag via the official store. The earbuds offer an extremely comfortable design, good ANC, respectable sound for their price, and long battery life (28 hours with ANC and the charging case). If you'd like to get a pair at an even lower price (and are a student), just verify your status, and OnePlus will treat you to an extra 10% off.
$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at OnePlus
 
What we saw at the beginning of the month hasn’t changed one bit today. In other words, the OnePlus Buds 3 are still available at $20 off in both colors, and students can get an extra 10% off upon verifying their status. To top this off, you won’t find these puppies at lower prices somewhere else, as Amazon sells them at their regular MSRP.

These puppies definitely can’t give the best wireless earbuds a run for their money. But for their list price of about $100, they give you lots of things to enjoy, such as ANC with Transparency mode and sweet bass, plus they’re very comfortable to wear!

OK, the ANC technology won’t blow your mind, and the sound quality might not be ideal if you’re used to flagship-grade headphones. While they probably won’t immerse you in your favorite tunes like the Sony WF-1000XM4, they won’t necessarily disappoint you, either.
 
For their asking price, the OnePlus earbuds give you respectable thumping. So, if you’re into hip hop or electronic music, you should be pretty satisfied with their audio quality. Those of you who’d prefer added crispness and detail to your tunes should probably look elsewhere, though. One perfectly suitable alternative (at a higher price) are the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
 
The battery life is pretty much on par with other options in the same price range. OnePlus promises about 6.5 hours of use on a single charge, with an extra 21.5 hours from the case. In total, this gives you about 28 hours of total listening time. If you turn off the ANC, you’ll be able to enjoy your Buds 3 even longer!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless