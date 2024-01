The pro-grade OnePlus Buds 3 will apparently be surprisingly affordable in Europe

No, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are probably not right around the corner, but the Chinese brand's "standard" Buds 3 are most definitely set for a domestic launch this week likely to be followed by a Western expansion before January ends.









For the time being, it's unclear if the OnePlus Buds 3 will also accompany the OnePlus 12 and 12R to US availability in addition to hitting stores across Europe. What's almost guaranteed is that the company's next big AirPods Pro 2 rival will only cost €99 on the old continent.





way below the regional price points of the aforementioned ultra-premium buds from Apple, as well as the likes of Samsung's That's not justbelow the regional price points of the aforementioned ultra-premium buds from Apple, as well as the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , also undercutting the €179 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and €149 OnePlus Buds Pro 2R.





That may seem easy to explain by the OnePlus Buds 3's lack of Pro branding, but with every reason to expect state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, "flagship sound quality", and top-notch battery life here, we can safely predict the impending arrival of a true bang-for-buck champion.





Based on the product depictions released by OnePlus itself, it's pretty clear that the Buds 3 look very similar to their Pro-branded "cousins" on the surface as well, which makes us even more optimistic about the value and success of these bad boys. Who's with us?

Are you thinking about starting the new year with a OnePlus Buds Pro 2 purchase at a nice $50 discount from a regular price of $179.99? Not so fast, as you may soon be able to pick up similarly impressive earbuds from the company at an even lower price than $129.99.