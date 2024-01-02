Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

The pro-grade OnePlus Buds 3 will apparently be surprisingly affordable in Europe
Are you thinking about starting the new year with a OnePlus Buds Pro 2 purchase at a nice $50 discount from a regular price of $179.99? Not so fast, as you may soon be able to pick up similarly impressive earbuds from the company at an even lower price than $129.99.

No, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are probably not right around the corner, but the Chinese brand's "standard" Buds 3 are most definitely set for a domestic launch this week likely to be followed by a Western expansion before January ends.

Specifically, an "official" European "presentation" is expected to take place as early as January 23, at least according to Allround-PC author and prolific X leaker Max Jambor. That also happens to be the recently confirmed global announcement date of the high-end OnePlus 12 and 12R handsets, and it obviously makes perfect sense to anticipate a simultaneous debut for all three next-gen gadgets.

For the time being, it's unclear if the OnePlus Buds 3 will also accompany the OnePlus 12 and 12R to US availability in addition to hitting stores across Europe. What's almost guaranteed is that the company's next big AirPods Pro 2 rival will only cost €99 on the old continent.

That's not just way below the regional price points of the aforementioned ultra-premium buds from Apple, as well as the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, also undercutting the €179 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and €149 OnePlus Buds Pro 2R. 

That may seem easy to explain by the OnePlus Buds 3's lack of Pro branding, but with every reason to expect state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, "flagship sound quality", and top-notch battery life here, we can safely predict the impending arrival of a true bang-for-buck champion. 

Based on the product depictions released by OnePlus itself, it's pretty clear that the Buds 3 look very similar to their Pro-branded "cousins" on the surface as well, which makes us even more optimistic about the value and success of these bad boys. Who's with us?
