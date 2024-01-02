The pro-grade OnePlus Buds 3 will apparently be surprisingly affordable in Europe





No, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are probably not right around the corner, but the Chinese brand's "standard" Buds 3 are most definitely set for a domestic launch this week likely to be followed by a Western expansion before January ends.













way below the regional price points of the aforementioned ultra-premium buds from Apple, as well as the likes of Samsung's That's not justbelow the regional price points of the aforementioned ultra-premium buds from Apple, as well as the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , also undercutting the €179 OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and €149 OnePlus Buds Pro 2R.





That may seem easy to explain by the OnePlus Buds 3's lack of Pro branding, but with every reason to expect state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, "flagship sound quality", and top-notch battery life here, we can safely predict the impending arrival of a true bang-for-buck champion.





Based on the product depictions released by OnePlus itself, it's pretty clear that the Buds 3 look very similar to their Pro-branded "cousins" on the surface as well, which makes us even more optimistic about the value and success of these bad boys. Who's with us?