The budget OnePlus Buds 3 just dropped to their new best price at the official store

Not long ago, the affordable OnePlus Buds 3 dropped to their best price on Amazon. The deal allowed shoppers to save $20 on the pair in Splendid Blue. Fast forward to today, and we see the same budget wireless earbuds retailing at an all-new record-low price at the official store!

That's right! The OnePlus Store has knocked an awesome 30% off the earbuds' price tag, something we've never seen before. The discount is available in the Splendid Blue paintjob and the Metallic Gray variant. But wait, there's more! You can't find a matching offer at Amazon, and the Buds 3 aren't even in stock at Best Buy and Walmart.

With a regular price of $99.99, these in-ear headphones undoubtedly can't give the AirPods Pro 2 or the Sony WF-1000XM4 a run for their money. However, they offer good value for money in their respectable price range. Let's check out why.

Firstly, the OnePlus earbuds offer supreme comfort. They fit easily and don't cause pressure, allowing you to wear them longer. They're equipped with an IP55 rating, too, meaning you can use them at the gym or during runs.

On the ANC front, these puppies do a respectable but certainly not a breathtaking job. With noise cancellation, low-end sounds get reduced to some extent, but you'll probably still hear high-pitched noises. Things get much better when you play music, but it's still not ideal. In other words, if you're after awe-inspiring noise cancellation, you should probably look elsewhere.

How about their sound quality? Well, it's pretty good for their asking price. They give you thumping bass and a wide soundstage with the 3D Audio feature on. You also have a Golden Sound feature that tunes sound to your specific ears after conducting a brief test. You can access it via the HeyMelody app.

Extra perks like Bluetooth multipoint make these an even better choice at their current price. Additionally, the earbuds offer up to six hours and a half of playtime per charge with ANC. With the charging case, you get an extra 21.5 hours of use.

Ultimately, the OnePlus Buds 3 definitely can't rival more high-end options. But if you have just $69.99 to spend and don't really need cutting-edge ANC, the OnePlus Buds 3 can suit you well. Get yours for 30% off at the official store while the deal is still available!
