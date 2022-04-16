OnePlus Ace (similar to OnePlus 10R 5G) appears on video and in live shots

The OnePlus Ace is expected to be introduced in China on April 24th. Four days later, the OnePlus 10R is reportedly scheduled to be officially announced in India; here's the thing, both phones are said to be pretty close to being the same device with nearly the same specs and design.









The OnePlus Ace is believed to have the same specs as the Realme GT Neo3 which includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ display, and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to a Geekbench benchmark test, Mediatek's Dimensity 8100 SoC is under the hood with 12GB of memory.





On the back is a 50MP sensor with optical stabilization for the primary camera, an 8MP sensor in back of the ultrawide camera, and a 2MP Macro sensor for those close-ups you want to snap. Android 12 will be pre-installed. A 4500mAh battery will keep the lights on with 150W fast charging.







Now, this is where things get a little confusing. The OnePlus Ace will be sold in China only and the OnePlus 10R 5G will be available in India only. The latter will be powered by the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset while the former will sport the Dimensity 8100.







#OnePlus10R#OnePlusAce Hands On pic.twitter.com/05sY5nV318 — Technology Edge (@Tech_EdgeTE) April 16, 2022 According to MyDrivers (via GSMArena ), the OnePlus Ace was the subject of a live stream, starred in some live photos, and was spotted in a video on Twitter. We've included all of these in this article.