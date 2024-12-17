Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are probably just days away from being officially introduced in China, so it’s not really surprising for retailers to start showcasing marketing materials inside their stores.

One such promo poster has just been leaked on Weibo, the Chinese alternative to Facebook, and besides showing us the phones side by side, it also reveals one important piece of information.

Despite the fact that all of the previous rumors claimed the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will feature different batteries, the promo poster mentions that both flagships will actually be powered by similar 6,400 mAh batteries.

Obviously, this is a good thing, although it’s unclear whether or not the global version of the Ace 5 will use the same battery or a smaller one. Besides that, the promo poster confirms some of the information that we’ve learned from many of the previous reports such as the larger displays with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits brightness.

OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro promo poster reveals important specs details
OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro promo poster | Image credits: @Experience more via Weibo

Another important piece of the puzzle revealed by the promo poster is the hardware inside the phones. The vanilla Ace 5 model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Ace 5 Pro variant will use the slightly more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite instead.

That’s all we get from this specific promo poster, but we definitely won’t have to wait too long for the full reveal. The Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro don’t have a launch date yet, but they will be exclusively available in China. Their reservations pages have already gone live in China and rumor has it they might be announced on December 26.

The regular Ace 5 model will be available globally as OnePlus 13R, which will be officially introduced on January 7, 2025. Even so, the flagship will probably hit shelves weeks after its unveiling next month.
