OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to launch in August with “world’s first aerospace-grade” cooling
OnePlus has no intentions of slowing down for the rest of 2023. You could be anticipating the flagship OnePlus 12 (rumored to have the biggest battery in a OnePlus to date), but now we’re talking again about the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro - the same device that’s allegedly going to pack 24GB of RAM.
New reports are disclosing very interesting hardware bells and whistles, like the “world’s first aerospace-grade” cooling system (via MySmartPrice). A Weibo post from OnePlus highlights key specifications and – although the exact date is not set – an August release in China. There are rumors that OnePlus will supposedly make the Ace 2 Pro available worldwide, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be equipped with “a Tiangong cooling system for the first time in the world”, according to the same Weibo post. “Heavenly Palace” is what Tiangong translates into and also it’s the title of China’s space program and its permanently crewed space station in low Earth orbit, positioned somewhere between 340 and 450 km above the planet.
VC, or vapor chamber – also known as “vapor cooling” or “vapor chamber cooling” – was somewhat widely used as a term first in computer and laptop-related talks, then it adhered to phones and tablets (Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 line utilizes VC technology).
The name is kind of self-explanatory: there’s a vapor-filled chamber used for cooling through a cycle that turns liquid into vapor, then back into liquid, until the excessive heat is contained. People who only text or make cellular calls may not understand why a phone may need cooling off, but people that game extensively, or shoot long 4K videos know perfectly well how hot a phone can get. Heat in electronics leads to potential problems like slowing down, so it’s to be avoided.
The VC on the OnePlus Ace Pro 2 will be with “an area of 9140mm², the only 10,000-level VC in the industry”, claims the Chinese manufacturer and brags there will also be present “the world's first integrated dual-circulation heat dissipation”.
Of course, nobody would use a VC technology in a mid-range device, so users can expect some pretty powerful chips and features under the hood. A Chinese source claims that the phone will boast a big 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, probably coupled with 24GB RAM and 1TB of storage.
Welcome to the Chinese space station
OnePlus claims this Tiangong cooling system may obtain “the most powerful VC (vapor chamber) in the industry at present, and this VC is at least two generations ahead of the industry”. Bold men make bold statements.
What’s the secret of the vapor chamber?
Biggest VC in the industry
On the aerospace-grade heat dissipation materials, OnePlus clarifies the Ace 2 Pro will utilize “the world's first aerospace-grade diamond thermally conductive gel and aerospace-grade superconducting thermal graphite. The Tiangong cooling system allows the performance of mobile phones to reach an unprecedented new height”.
Anything else?
