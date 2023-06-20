OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
OnePlus is expected to introduce another flagship this year and everything points to a Q3 release. The unofficial OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is rumored to make its debut in China either in July or August, but chances are that OnePlus will make it available globally.
A new report coming via Twitter has revealed just about every key spec of OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, so if you don’t want any spoiler, don’t read any further. As expected, the unannounced OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will boast a large 6.75-inch curved OLED display with an unusual 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
However, we do get the gist on the camera setup. OnePlus has decided to accommodate a trio of cameras on the back – 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, and a single 16-megapixel camera in the front for state-of-the-art selfies.
As mentioned earlier, the tipster states that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “should get a global release,” although OnePlus might use a different name for other markets. As far as price and availability goes, we’ll probably have to wait a few more weeks for more information about these very important aspects to surface online.
Hardware-wise, the flagship is tipped to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 processor, which hasn’t been launched on the market yet. Also, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature 16GB RAM, but there’s no mention of internal storage in the report.
Finally, the report claims that the high-end OnePlus smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging, and it will run OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS right out of the box.
