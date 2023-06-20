Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked

OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
OnePlus is expected to introduce another flagship this year and everything points to a Q3 release. The unofficial OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is rumored to make its debut in China either in July or August, but chances are that OnePlus will make it available globally.

A new report coming via Twitter has revealed just about every key spec of OnePlus’ upcoming flagship, so if you don’t want any spoiler, don’t read any further. As expected, the unannounced OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will boast a large 6.75-inch curved OLED display with an unusual 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Hardware-wise, the flagship is tipped to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 processor, which hasn’t been launched on the market yet. Also, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature 16GB RAM, but there’s no mention of internal storage in the report.

However, we do get the gist on the camera setup. OnePlus has decided to accommodate a trio of cameras on the back – 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, and a single 16-megapixel camera in the front for state-of-the-art selfies.

Finally, the report claims that the high-end OnePlus smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging, and it will run OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS right out of the box.

As mentioned earlier, the tipster states that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro “should get a global release,” although OnePlus might use a different name for other markets. As far as price and availability goes, we’ll probably have to wait a few more weeks for more information about these very important aspects to surface online.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
The OnePlus Nord N30 can now be yours with a free pair of earbuds
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
Not every Galaxy phone will be lucky enough to get One UI 6 and Android 14. Is yours on the list?
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
WhatsApp update adds option to automatically silence unknown callers
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro tipped for global release, key specs leaked
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
Apple wants to own the rights to images of real apples around the world
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
АТ&T Pixel Fold deal brings Google's first foldable phone at half price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless