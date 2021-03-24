OnePlus 9 Pro durability test shows the two batteries aren’t a problem
If you don’t have time to watch the 7-minute long video, we’ll let you in on it:
The screen on the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be covered by Gorilla Glass 5, although this isn’t stated on the company’s official website. Anyway, it is comparable to the glass on every other Android flagship - just as scratch-resistant and durable overall. The same applies to the under-display fingerprint reader, which is found under the same glass. Therefore, it seems to be working just fine when scratched (lightly).
It’s interesting to note that the Morning Mist (silver) colour of the phone will be less likely to show scratches on the side rails, since these are… silver. That’s not the case with the Stellar Black and Pine Green, which are painted to match the rear panel.
The rest of the tests Zack does are very specific, and generally unlikely to happen in real life, but if you are interested:
When the screen is burned with a lighter, it seems to do just fine, even after 40 seconds of grilling. Don’t try this at home!