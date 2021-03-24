Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro durability test shows the two batteries aren’t a problem

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 24, 2021, 8:12 AM
OnePlus 9 Pro durability test shows the two batteries aren’t a problem
Zack from JerryRigEverything is back with the expected durability test. This time, featuring the newly-released OnePlus 9 Pro.

If you don’t have time to watch the 7-minute long video, we’ll let you in on it:

The screen on the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be covered by Gorilla Glass 5, although this isn’t stated on the company’s official website. Anyway, it is comparable to the glass on every other Android flagship - just as scratch-resistant and durable overall. The same applies to the under-display fingerprint reader, which is found under the same glass. Therefore, it seems to be working just fine when scratched (lightly).


It’s interesting to note that the Morning Mist (silver) colour of the phone will be less likely to show scratches on the side rails, since these are… silver. That’s not the case with the Stellar Black and Pine Green, which are painted to match the rear panel.

The rest of the tests Zack does are very specific, and generally unlikely to happen in real life, but if you are interested:

When the screen is burned with a lighter, it seems to do just fine, even after 40 seconds of grilling. Don’t try this at home!

The phone won’t crack or bend easily, if you accidentally sit on it. That’s good, since the OnePlus 9 Pro has two actual battery cells inside it, which allows it to charge as fast as it does. If you are interested to find out how this tech works, check out our full review!

