Three UK has a great OnePlus 7T deal with unlimited data for existing customers
Available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver, the OnePlus 7T is currently being sold for just £33 per month with unlimited data, unlimited calls, and unlimited texts. Customers still have to pay £29 up front, but the monthly payments have dropped down from their original price of £36.
The OnePlus 7T, for those of you that aren’t aware, boasts a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display complete with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The latter is typically associated with only the most premium flagship, making its presence on the OnePlus 7T even more impressive.
Also part of the package is a versatile triple-camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative. There is a 48-megapixel main camera too and it supports Nightscape Mode for low-light photography.
Last on the list of features is Android 10 and OxygenOS 10, the powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and a 3,800mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.