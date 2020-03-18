OnePlus officially announces its redesigned logo and new visual identity

OnePlus

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Mar 18, 2020, 4:20 AM
Companies love to make tweaks or changes to their logos even if no one has been complaining about their existing ones. Apple has changed the style of its famous logo more than once and now OnePlus is making official the first changes since its creation.

If you’re a fan of the brand, there’s no need to panic. We know some logo changes go in a very wrong direction but in the case of OnePlus the differences are so small some people probably won’t even notice them. But enough talking, see for yourself:

Yes, that’s literally all it is. If like us, you’re asking yourself “But why?” well, OnePlus has the answer:

“The logo introduces a new curvilinear "1" that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The "+" in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent, in a nod to the OnePlus community, which has played a key role in the company's ongoing success.”

Satisfied? Us neither. We know OnePlus has to explain the change somehow but a thicker plus as a tribute to its community is a bit of a stretch. But wait, there’s more:

“The refreshed logo creates a clearer association between the symbol and the trademark, while also allowing for more flexible application and improved recognizability in digital media.”

More corporate talk, that is. We really doubt that someone was ever confused about what’s in that old logo. But the changes continue with the company’s beloved “Never settle” motto. It now has a new style as well, behold:

Again, it seems like OnePlus has turned something iconic into something far more generic, but maybe that’s just us. The company is also changing its font for better readability and is adding new colors: “an updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow to make the company's design and assets more vibrant and lively. “

