OnePlus officially announces its redesigned logo and new visual identity
If you’re a fan of the brand, there’s no need to panic. We know some logo changes go in a very wrong direction but in the case of OnePlus the differences are so small some people probably won’t even notice them. But enough talking, see for yourself:
“The logo introduces a new curvilinear "1" that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The "+" in the surrounding box has also been enlarged and is now more prominent, in a nod to the OnePlus community, which has played a key role in the company's ongoing success.”
“The refreshed logo creates a clearer association between the symbol and the trademark, while also allowing for more flexible application and improved recognizability in digital media.”
More corporate talk, that is. We really doubt that someone was ever confused about what’s in that old logo. But the changes continue with the company’s beloved “Never settle” motto. It now has a new style as well, behold:
“an updated secondary palette of cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow to make the company's design and assets more vibrant and lively. “