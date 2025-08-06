$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The OnePlus 15 may ditch circular cameras for a bold new look

A new leak points to a rectangular redesign, thinner bezels, and a massive battery.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
Three OnePlus smartphones in green, black, and pink colors floating against a white background, showcasing their dual-camera designs.
OnePlus 13s | Image credit — OnePlus

The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in late 2025, and a fresh leak from Digital Chat Station hints at one of the most notable design changes in years: a departure from the circular camera module.

OnePlus 15 gets a new camera shape — and it’s familiar



According to the leak, OnePlus is ditching its iconic circular camera island in favor of a rounded-corner rectangular camera bump, positioned in the top-left corner of the phone’s rear. This design closely resembles what we've seen on the upcoming OnePlus 13T / 13s, and it seems OnePlus is unifying the design language across its flagship tiers.

The rectangular module is expected to be larger than the one on the compact models, and while earlier rumors questioned the return of Hasselblad branding, OnePlus and Hasselblad have since renewed their partnership — so co-engineered camera tuning is still likely.

OnePlus 15 is ditching the circle — are you into the new design?

Vote View Result


Specs: Huge battery, new chip, and a 1.5K display


The OnePlus 15 is tipped to include:
  • A Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
  • A 50 MP main camera
  • A massive 7,000–7,500mAh battery
  • 100W wired charging, likely with 50W wireless support
  • A new 1.5K displaydown from 2K on the OnePlus 13, but rumored to feature LIPO tech for ultra-thin bezels and improved durability

OnePlus is skipping "14" again — and expanding its lineup


As with past launches, the company is skipping the OnePlus 14 due to tetraphobia, the cultural aversion to the number four in China. This means OnePlus is moving directly from the 13 to the 15 — just as it once jumped from the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 5.

What’s different this time is how many models OnePlus might debut under the “15” name.

According to a separate leak we recently covered, the OnePlus 15T and 15s — successors to the compact 13T/13s — are already in development. These models are expected to retain their 6.32-inch displays but introduce a bigger battery, an upgraded chip, and a third rear camera, possibly an ultrawide.

Both models will likely battle it out in the “compact flagship” space against the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 in early 2026.

Could the OnePlus 15 launch with another flagship-killer?


There's also buzz that the OnePlus Ace 6 could debut alongside the OnePlus 15 — a notable shift, since the Ace 5 launched months after the OnePlus 13. This time, OnePlus might announce both at once, with the Ace 6 likely to serve as the foundation for a future OnePlus 15R.

That’s worth paying attention to: the OnePlus 13R (based on the Ace 5) was so good we called it “the best flagship-killer” in our review.

Whether we get a OnePlus 15 Pro this year remains unclear, but what’s already obvious is this: OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch season, with a unified design language, huge batteries across the board, and a diversified lineup aimed at taking on Samsung and Apple in 2026.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 6

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless