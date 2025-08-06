The OnePlus 15 may ditch circular cameras for a bold new look

OnePlus 13s | Image credit — OnePlus

OnePlus 15 is ditching the circle — are you into the new design?

Love it — the circle was outdated, time for something new I’ll miss the circular camera — it gave OnePlus its iden Doesn’t matter — just give me great photo quality I like the new look, especially if it matches the 13T/13s Not sure yet — need to see it in real-world photos first