The OnePlus 15 may ditch circular cameras for a bold new look
A new leak points to a rectangular redesign, thinner bezels, and a massive battery.
OnePlus 13s | Image credit — OnePlus
The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in late 2025, and a fresh leak from Digital Chat Station hints at one of the most notable design changes in years: a departure from the circular camera module.
According to a separate leak we recently covered, the OnePlus 15T and 15s — successors to the compact 13T/13s — are already in development. These models are expected to retain their 6.32-inch displays but introduce a bigger battery, an upgraded chip, and a third rear camera, possibly an ultrawide.
Both models will likely battle it out in the “compact flagship” space against the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 in early 2026.
That’s worth paying attention to: the OnePlus 13R (based on the Ace 5) was so good we called it “the best flagship-killer” in our review.
Whether we get a OnePlus 15 Pro this year remains unclear, but what’s already obvious is this: OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch season, with a unified design language, huge batteries across the board, and a diversified lineup aimed at taking on Samsung and Apple in 2026.
The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in late 2025, and a fresh leak from Digital Chat Station hints at one of the most notable design changes in years: a departure from the circular camera module.
OnePlus 15 gets a new camera shape — and it’s familiar
The OnePlus 15 should have a similar camera design as the OnePlus 13s shown in the image above. | Image credit – OnePlus
According to the leak, OnePlus is ditching its iconic circular camera island in favor of a rounded-corner rectangular camera bump, positioned in the top-left corner of the phone’s rear. This design closely resembles what we've seen on the upcoming OnePlus 13T / 13s, and it seems OnePlus is unifying the design language across its flagship tiers.
The rectangular module is expected to be larger than the one on the compact models, and while earlier rumors questioned the return of Hasselblad branding, OnePlus and Hasselblad have since renewed their partnership — so co-engineered camera tuning is still likely.
Specs: Huge battery, new chip, and a 1.5K display
The OnePlus 15 is tipped to include:
- A Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
- A 50 MP main camera
- A massive 7,000–7,500mAh battery
- 100W wired charging, likely with 50W wireless support
- A new 1.5K display — down from 2K on the OnePlus 13, but rumored to feature LIPO tech for ultra-thin bezels and improved durability
OnePlus is skipping "14" again — and expanding its lineup
As with past launches, the company is skipping the OnePlus 14 due to tetraphobia, the cultural aversion to the number four in China. This means OnePlus is moving directly from the 13 to the 15 — just as it once jumped from the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 5.
What’s different this time is how many models OnePlus might debut under the “15” name.
According to a separate leak we recently covered, the OnePlus 15T and 15s — successors to the compact 13T/13s — are already in development. These models are expected to retain their 6.32-inch displays but introduce a bigger battery, an upgraded chip, and a third rear camera, possibly an ultrawide.
Both models will likely battle it out in the “compact flagship” space against the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 in early 2026.
Could the OnePlus 15 launch with another flagship-killer?
There's also buzz that the OnePlus Ace 6 could debut alongside the OnePlus 15 — a notable shift, since the Ace 5 launched months after the OnePlus 13. This time, OnePlus might announce both at once, with the Ace 6 likely to serve as the foundation for a future OnePlus 15R.
That’s worth paying attention to: the OnePlus 13R (based on the Ace 5) was so good we called it “the best flagship-killer” in our review.
Whether we get a OnePlus 15 Pro this year remains unclear, but what’s already obvious is this: OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch season, with a unified design language, huge batteries across the board, and a diversified lineup aimed at taking on Samsung and Apple in 2026.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: