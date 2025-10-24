OnePlus 15 is hours away: here's all you need to know about The King

But if they do – and if they choose the OnePlus 15 – I think they won't be disappointed. Here's why.

Cheaper than its predecessor?





OnePlus 15

Promising telephoto camera





OnePlus 15

50 MP main

50 MP ultra-wide

50 MP telephoto

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

Serious cooling system and a cherry on top for gamers





OnePlus 15

Recommended Stories

7,300 mAh battery that charges superfast





OnePlus 15

OnePlus 13

A brighter screen that lasts longer





OnePlus 15

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Super tough and durable





OnePlus 15

Top-shelf experience





OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

Are you waiting for the OnePlus 15? Yes, this might be my next phone! Yes, but I won't buy it. No. Yes, this might be my next phone! 69.57% Yes, but I won't buy it. 26.09% No. 4.35%



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer