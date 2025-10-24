OnePlus 15 is hours away: here's all you need to know about The King

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

October 27 – that's Monday – is the big date. The global unveiling will take place in November.

The next best thing is literally around the corner – OnePlus 15 is getting unveiled on Monday, October 27. And it could be the case that it's among the very best the smartphone industry has to offer today.

Thanks to detailed rumors, early peeks and insider information, we already know what's in store: an enormous 7,300 mAh battery, a bright display, a great camera setup: all of this (and more)

One of the hardest things to do is convince an Apple user to switch to Samsung: but it's even harder to convince Galaxy fans to give OnePlus a try.

But if they do – and if they choose the OnePlus 15 – I think they won't be disappointed. Here's why.

Cheaper than its predecessor?



The OnePlus 15 could turn out to be cheaper than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13.

New leaks suggest pricing for the high-end model (with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage) could be around £949 (~$1,265 when directly converted) in the UK.

The base 256 GB model's price remains unknown, though it may follow a similar reduction. Given that the phone is expected to bring real upgrades, it positions itself as a natural competitor to Samsung, Google, and Apple flagships. If the price cut is confirmed, OnePlus could gain a notable advantage in the premium smartphone market.

Promising telephoto camera



The OnePlus 15, though not a camera-centric phone, is expected to arrive with a very respectable setup of snappers on its rear panel:

  • 50 MP main
  • 50 MP ultra-wide
  • 50 MP telephoto

The dedicated zoom camera is expected to arrive with a 85 mm equivalent focal length, which makes it exceptionally useful for portrait photography.

What's more, the OnePlus 15 will be the first OnePlus since many years that won't have a camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad. There's a new imaging engine that will debut with the OnePlus 15.

Serious cooling system and a cherry on top for gamers



OnePlus is building hype for the OnePlus 15 highlighting industry-first performance and cooling upgrades. The phone features a new Glacier cooling system with ultra-thin steel, a custom chip-cooling architecture, and a space-grade aerogel layer to keep both the device and users' fingers cool during gaming.

For gamers, it introduces a “Gaming Hand Cooling Model” targeting ten heat zones, alongside a G2 gaming network chip for stronger connectivity and a console-grade gyroscope for faster, more precise controls. These innovations aim to deliver consistent high performance even under heavy use, though real-world results remain to be seen.

7,300 mAh battery that charges superfast



The OnePlus 15 is set to feature a massive 7,300mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 6,000mAh cell in the OnePlus 13. Charging speeds are also impressive, with 120W wired and 50W wireless support, though peak speeds require OnePlus' own charger and cable. Even at slower rates with third-party accessories, the charging performance is expected to surpass that of Samsung and Apple flagships, ensuring quick top-ups for heavy users.

A brighter screen that lasts longer



OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 15 will feature a 165Hz display. The BOE-made panel offers 13% higher HBM brightness than the OnePlus 13, uses 10% less power, and promises a 30% longer lifespan. A dedicated OPPO Display P3 co-processor will handle frame rendering, color accuracy, and stable brightness, while the bezels are narrowed to 1.15 mm on all sides. The screen can also dim down to 1 nit, half the minimum brightness of the OnePlus 13, though some display downgrades remain unconfirmed.

Super tough and durable



The OnePlus 15 should feature a chassis made from aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal, which OnePlus claims is 134% harder than titanium, 223% harder than stainless steel, and 344% tougher than anodized aluminum. These figures highlight the company's focus on making the device one of the most durable flagship smartphones available.

Top-shelf experience



The OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process for peak performance and efficiency. The Oryon CPU cores reach up to 4.6GHz, offering a 20% performance boost and 35% better efficiency, while the GPU is 23% faster and 20% more efficient, supporting full Unreal Engine 5. The chipset also brings breakthroughs in video, with near-lossless recording, Dragon Fusion computational video processing, and enhanced audio capture, positioning the OnePlus 15 as a true creator-focused flagship.

Are you waiting for the OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result


Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
