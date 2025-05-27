OnePlus 13s brings big features in a small body – and locks them to one market only



Still, the phone itself is very tempting. And if you are seriously considering getting your hands on it, importing might be your only option. But even then, you’ll need to be careful. The biggest issue? Network incompatibility. Yep, the OnePlus 13s is not coming to the US or Europe. It is staying exclusive to India. And that’s not all – a couple of new AI features , which will eventually roll out to the flagship OnePlus 13 , also won’t be available in the US or Europe. A bummer, I know.Now, why is that? Well, there could be plenty of reasons, but I have a few ideas. Sure, OnePlus risks losing market share and alienating loyal customers in major Western markets, which could definitely hurt its global brand image. But at the same time, this could actually be a smart move on its part.By keeping the launch India-only, OnePlus can focus on a massive and rapidly growing market , test new features in a less regulated environment and avoid the crazy number of patent disputes and complex legal hurdles that are super common in the US and Europe.Plus, let’s not forget how strict these markets are when it comes to data privacy – think GDPR in Europe – and how often tech companies end up stuck in legal messes over algorithms or features that process personal data. Skipping these regions could save OnePlus a ton of time, money and headaches.Still, the phone itself is very tempting. And if you are seriously considering getting your hands on it, importing might be your only option. But even then, you’ll need to be careful. The biggest issue? Network incompatibility.



OnePlus 13s: a closer look at the specs and features



That said, let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus 13s interesting. It has a 6.3-inch display, which definitely counts as small by today’s standards – especially when you think about how most phones from China now push beyond 6.5 inches. Phones are made with specific cellular bands and frequencies for their target markets. So if you grab the Indian variant and try to use it on AT&T T-Mobile or Verizon in the US, there is a chance you’ll run into problems – like poor or no signal, slower speeds or missing 5G support altogether. And that’s definitely not ideal, right?That said, let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus 13s interesting. It has a 6.3-inch display, which definitely counts as small by today’s standards – especially when you think about how most phones from China now push beyond 6.5 inches.



The panel supports up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. One feature I really like is Aqua Touch Glove Mode. It’s pretty self-explanatory: you can use the phone even when it is wet or while wearing gloves.



The design? Also worth talking about. The 13s is basically the same device as The design? Also worth talking about. The 13s is basically the same device as the OnePlus 13T that launched earlier this year in China , but with a few small differences. It weighs 185 grams, is 8.1mm thick and has a 50/50 weight distribution. That means the heavier components are placed on the bottom half to balance out the camera-heavy top, which should result in a better, more comfortable in-hand feel.



Recommended Stories Color options include: Color options include:



Black Velvet

Pink Satin

Green Silk







On the back, you’ll find two cameras – a 50 MP main and a 50 MP telephoto. Up front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera with autofocus.



Under the hood, the phone uses the same chipset found in the bigger OnePlus 13 and in some of the best Android flagship phones out there, like Samsung’s Under the hood, the phone uses the same chipset found in the biggerand in some of the best Android flagship phones out there, like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series. Yep, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.



The battery is surprisingly big for a phone this size – 5,850 mAh – and it supports 80W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus is promising impressive battery life and with that size, I totally believe it.



There is also a new hardware feature worth noting: the Plus Key. This is OnePlus’ first step toward building a personalized AI experience. With it, you can activate something called Plus Mind – basically a space to store stuff that’s important to you.



I imagine it is similar to Nothing’s Essential Space that launched with I imagine it is similar to Nothing’s Essential Space that launched with the Phone (3a) Pro . For context, Nothing’s version is an AI “memory” system that saves your screenshots, voice notes and more – all in one place.



So, Plus Mind is launching first with the OnePlus 13s and is coming to the OnePlus 13 sometime later. However, no timeline has been shared just yet. But one thing is clear – it is not coming to devices in the US and Europe.



The OnePlus 13s officially launches on June 5 in India. If you are interested, keep an eye out for pricing and availability updates. The OnePlus 13s officially launches on June 5 in India. If you are interested, keep an eye out for pricing and availability updates.