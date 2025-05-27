OnePlus is going all-in on AI – and its new Plus Mind space is just the beginning
With a bold new space for AI 'memories' and smart features on the way, OnePlus may just beat Apple to the personal AI punch.
Generative AI is the latest fad, and companies are in a tight race to deliver the most useful features for your everyday life. Now, OnePlus is announcing a bunch of new AI-powered features, saying that the company is thinking "big" on AI. The new announcement comes together with the announcement of the OnePlus 13S, which will bring the new AI features first.
OnePlus is saying that Artificial Intelligence will play a huge role in how we use our devices. The company is focusing on speed and personal intelligence in order to stand out from the competition. OnePlus focuses on how AI can help you "work smart, play hard, be yourself, be safe."
The company says it's building multimodel AI capabilities, like an Agentic AI system, which will come to Oxygen Os in the near future. Agentic AI is basically AI that focuses on tasks and can make decisions with minimal human input.
OnePlus is taking AI to the next level
The company's phones already feature some useful AI features, including AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Best Face, and AI Clear Face on the OnePlus Nord 4, and AI Search, Notes, Toolbox, Unblur, Reflection Eraser, Detail Boost, and Erase on the OnePlus 13 series.
Now, the company wants to take things one step further and focus on personalized AI (Apple's dream that is yet to come to fruition with the delay of the personalized Siri). The first device with personalized AI will be the just-announced OnePlus 13S. This phone features a Plus Key instead of an alert slider, which can be programmed to do different actions.
OnePlus says this Plus Key is the start of building personalized AI. The Plus Key will allow you to activate Plus Mind, which, similarly to Nothing's Essential Space, will save content that's important to you. Such content can be messages, content from Instagram or other apps, or upcoming trips.
Meanwhile, you'll also be able to press the Plus key, and it will analyze and recognize the dates you see on your screen and suggest creating multiple events for each of those. Mind Space will also let you save articles you're reading in your browser, or analyze photos from Instagram.
Mind Space will also let you make collections such as News, Travel, Hotels, and others. Of course, you'd be able to search with AI the Plus Mind memory.
But that's not all. OnePlus has some dramatic plans for the future of Plus Mind. The company says it will integrate with an advanced LLM Persona, so everything stored in that space will evolve into your ultimate personal assistant. It will be able to even proactively recommend what you should do.
The company plans to bring Plus Mind to the OnePlus 13, but it's not clear when. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Plus Mind is launching with the OnePlus 13s, and the company says it will come to the OnePlus 13 series at a later date. However, OnePlus hasn't provided a concrete date for this just yet. For now, it is also not known what other models by OnePlus will get it.
In the meantime, there are a couple of other improvements in store. The first two will not be coming to users in the EU and US, though: AI VoiceScribe (which will summarize work calls and listen to calls in apps) and AI Call Assistant (which will translate in voice and in text during a call).
AI Translation is slated to help with face-to-face conversations. Similarly to other AI translation apps like the one found in Galaxy S phones, you have to put the phone between two people who speak different languages, tap and speak, and each person will get a translation of what the other has said.
Meanwhile, there's also AI Best Face 2.0, which will come soon to the OnePlus 13S. The feature can correct when people have blinked in the photo and will work with up to 20 people in one image. It can also work with photos from other phones. The current AI Best Face version only works with photos taken with the OnePlus 4's photo mode.
Also, AI Reframe will suggest how to frame your photo better.
Of course, there's no AI talk without mentioning Google's Gemini. Gemini will be able to execute functions across apps on the 13S, like connecting with clocks and maps.
As for privacy, users will enjoy a Private Computing Cloud which was specifically built for security. Also, OnePlus won't have access to the data stored there.
